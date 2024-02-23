Wallabies centre Lalakai Foketi cleared of major spinal damage after neck injury

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. Wallabies centre Lalakai Foketi cleared of major spinal damage after neck injury
Wallabies centre Lalakai Foketi cleared of major spinal damage after neck injury
Lalakai Foketi played in Australia's ill-fated campaign at last year's World Cup
Lalakai Foketi played in Australia's ill-fated campaign at last year's World Cup
Reuters
Wallabies centre Lalakai Foketi (29) has been cleared of any major spinal damage after a serious training injury but New South Wales Waratahs coach Darren Coleman said on Friday it was still possible that it could mean the end of his career.

Foketi, a powerful centre who played in Australia's ill-fated campaign at last year's World Cup, received lengthy medical treatment at the Waratahs' training ground on Thursday before being taken to hospital by ambulance for scans.

"The CT scan was positive. He had that yesterday and that showed no major spinal damage or no vertebral cracks or things like that," Coleman told reporters.

"He's just got to stay in a little bit longer now to have an MRI. That'll determine what sort of soft-tissue damage there is around ligaments (and) if there's been any bleeding around the spinal cord, those sorts of things.

"He's by no stretch out of the woods yet, but the first news is all pretty positive that there won't be anything too permanent or debilitating."

Coleman said Foketi would have the MRI scan on Friday.

"All going well, he'll be in a neck brace and get released today, and he's pretty keen to get home and then he'll start his road to recovery from that," he added.

"I really hope for La's sake that it's not a career-threatening thing but if you've got instability in that area, risk and reward needs to be taken into consideration."

Foketi's misfortune means teenager Max Jorgensen moves into the starting Waratahs team for Saturday's Super Rugby Pacific round one clash against the Queensland Reds at Brisbane's Lang Park.

The 19-year-old prodigy, who is returning from injury and was initially named on the bench, will start at full-back with the versatile Joey Walton moving forward to replace Foketi at inside centre.

Mentions
Rugby UnionFoketi LalakiAustralia
Related Articles
Australia's Kurtley Beale found not guilty of rape in Sydney court
Australia turn to Joe Schmidt to revive ailing Wallabies side
Mum's the word as England skipper Jamie George eyes Scotland clash
Show more
Rugby Union
Clinical Ireland eye Wales scalp to continue perfect Six Nations start
Scotland's 'full focus' is on England result in Six Nations, says Townsend
England recall Care and Lawrence to face Scotland in Six Nations clash
Ireland return to full strength for Wales clash, Gatland backs Costelow to regain form
Blair Kinghorn returns to bolster Scotland for clash with England
Dupont embarks on bold Olympic journey with French rugby sevens squad
No room for sentiment as Ireland's Beirne prepares for Wales clash
Ben Earl says England are ready for Scotland 'curve balls' in Six Nations
Most Read
Tennis Tracker: Gauff knocked out by Kalinskaya in Dubai, Rublev stunned by Mensik in Doha
Coco Gauff 'fuelled' to comeback victory by row with umpire in Dubai
Spanish court hands Dani Alves four-and-a-half year prison sentence over sexual assault
Holger Rune reunites with Mouratoglou after split with Becker and Luthi

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings