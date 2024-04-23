Weekend Highlights: A flying back-heel, a goalkeeping howler and touching coaches' stories

Real Madrid beat Barcelona yet again
Real Madrid beat Barcelona yet again
Profimedia, Flashscore
Get your tissues ready, this week's Weekend Highlights brings not one, but two touching stories. Both involve coaches who continue to be involved in football despite sad events in their lives. But we also take a look at an MLS goal, an incredible miss in England's second league and Real Madrid's historic success against rivals Barcelona.

Goal of the weekend

For the best goal, we go to the MLS. Prince Owusu, a German striker with Ghanaian roots, sealed Toronto FC's victory against the New England Revolution with a stylish back-heel.

Fail of the weekend

Lately, this column has featured some wild goalkeeper errors, and this week will be no exception. In a Championship clash between Blackburn and Sheffield Wednesday, home goalkeeper Aynsley Pears made an insane blunder, kicking the ball backwards into his own net.

From social media

Legendary coach Sven-Goran Eriksson delivered devastating news in January when he announced that he only had a year to live due to his battle with cancer. But he is trying to make the most of the last year.

Not long ago he was able to coach a selection of Liverpool legends in a charity match. Now he returned to the field of IFK Goteborg, whom he led to a sensational UEFA Cup triumph 42 years ago. He was honoured by the club's representatives and the fans, who prepared a wonderful tifo for him.

Weekend stats

Carlo Ancelotti is delivering more success to Real Madrid, winning El Clasico as they take another step to an inevitable LaLiga title. The Madrid club has an 11-point lead over their age-old rivals, and their win on the weekend was their third victory in a row over Barcelona - the first time they've done that in 88 years. 

Story of the weekend

Football writes some very sad stories at times, but it also makes people come together. The events surrounding Portugal's Braga, specifically their coach, showcase that. Rui Duarte tragically lost his elder son last week, dying at the age of just 23.

Yet he still sat in the dugout against Visele. Braga fans prepared a surprise for the grieving coach when they launched a mass applause in the 23rd minute of the match. In addition, midfielder Joao Moutinho presented Duarte with his player of the match award.

Photo of the weekend

The derby called the "Superclasico" between Argentine rivals Boca Juniors and River Plate never disappoints. Not even on the pitch, where Boca won 3-2 this time, and especially not in the stands. We choose the devoted fans as the best shot of the weekend.

The famous derby always offers beautiful views.
Profimedia
