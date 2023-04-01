Zimbabwe ban two international cricketers for recreational drug use

Wessly Madhevere made his international debut for Zimbabwe at the age of 20
AFP
Zimbabwean international cricketers Wessly Madhevere (23) and Brandon Mavuta (26) have been banned from all cricket for four months for recreational drug use.

Both players have also been fined 50 per cent of their salaries for three months, according to a statement by Zimbabwe Cricket on Thursday.

A third player, Kevin Kasuza (30), has been suspended for the same offence but has yet to appear before a disciplinary committee

All-rounder Madhevere and leg-spinner Mavuta admitted at a disciplinary hearing that they had breached Zimbabwe Cricket's employment code of conduct

The pair were suspended after testing positive for drug use following an in-house test in December. They missed Zimbabwe's recent tour of Sri Lanka.

Zimbabwe Cricket’s statement said mitigating factors had been taken into account, "with both players showing remorse and having already started working on withdrawing from the habit".

Madhevere made his international debut at the age of 20 and was regarded as one of Zimbabwe's most talented young players but has yet to fully impose himself at international level.

Mavuta has taken 12 wickets in four Tests but has had modest returns in white-ball internationals.

Kasuza tested positive for drug use during an in-house test last week and will appear before a disciplinary committee soon.

Kasuza has played in seven Test matches, the most recent in May 2021, but has not appeared in white-ball internationals.

