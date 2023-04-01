Hasaranga named Sri Lanka's T20 skipper while Mendis set to lead ODI side

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. Hasaranga named Sri Lanka's T20 skipper while Mendis set to lead ODI side
Hasaranga named Sri Lanka's T20 skipper while Mendis set to lead ODI side
Hasaranga will lead Sri Lanka's T20 side against Zimbabwe
Hasaranga will lead Sri Lanka's T20 side against Zimbabwe
Profimedia
Sri Lanka appointed all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga (26) as the captain of their Twenty20 side on Saturday ahead of their series against Zimbabwe next month, while batsman Kusal Mendis (28) will lead their one-day international team.

Charith Asalanka was named as deputy to both Hasaranga and Mendis, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said in a statement.

Hasaranga will make his comeback after missing the Asia Cup and the 50-overs World Cup earlier this year after picking up an injury in the Lanka Premier League in August.

He succeeds regular skipper Dasun Shanaka who was named in their preliminary squads for three ODIs and as many T20 matches against the African side on home soil starting January 6th.

Mendis took over ODI captaincy two games into the World Cup in India after Shanaka was ruled out of the tournament due to a thigh injury.

Sri Lanka had a disappointing tournament, finishing ninth out of 10 teams with two wins from nine games.

The SLC had responded by naming a new selection committee led by former opener Upul Tharanga that also includes former player Ajantha Mendis.

It also appointed former captain and batting great Sanath Jayasuriya as 'cricket consultant' on a year-long deal.

Mentions
CricketHasaranga WaninduMendis KusalSri LankaZimbabwe
Related Articles
Sri Lanka eye Champions Trophy qualification after mauling by India
Zimbabwe Cricket suspends Madhevere and Mavuta over alleged drug use
Dave Houghton resigns as Zimbabwe coach after World Cup failures
Show more
Cricket
South Africa bowler Gerald Coetzee ruled out of second test against India due to injury
Captain Cummins "really happy" as Australians close out successful year in style
Pakistan coach Hafeez slams technology after Australia defeat
Burger emerges as latest South African quick bowling sensation
Positive Masood rues giving ruthless Australia a sniff in test defeat
Cummins the hero as Australia beat Pakistan to win series
India call up Avesh for second and final test against South Africa
South Africa skipper Bavuma to miss second test against India through injury
India skipper Rohit Sharma promises second test fight back after innings defeat
Most Read
Turkish Super Cup final postponed after row between clubs, authorities and broadcaster
Every Premier League fixture over the 2023/24 festive period
Editors' Picks: The Return of Rafa the standout story as 2023 becomes 2024
'I've even made a list': Napoli go into Monza game with injury and suspension problems

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings