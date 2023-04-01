Sri Lanka eye Champions Trophy qualification after mauling by India

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. Sri Lanka eye Champions Trophy qualification after mauling by India
Sri Lanka eye Champions Trophy qualification after mauling by India
India had bundled out the island nation for 50 to seal a 10-wicket victory in the final of the regional Asia Cup
India had bundled out the island nation for 50 to seal a 10-wicket victory in the final of the regional Asia Cup
Reuters
Sri Lanka will aim to put the disappointment of their World Cup hammering by India behind them and focus on finishing as high as possible in the table to secure a spot in the 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan, assistant coach Naveed Nawaz said.

The 1996 world champions, who came through a qualifying tournament in Zimbabwe to reach the showpiece in India, were dismissed for 55 and suffered a 302-run loss to the hosts on Thursday that left them seventh in the table on four points.

The seven highest finishers in the World Cup will join hosts Pakistan in the Champions Trophy.

"It's going to be important that we finish above the eight to qualify for the Champions Trophy. We've got to find a factor to motivate the boys and keep them alive because we had the same issue in June when we played the qualifiers," Nawaz said.

"So there was no guarantee when we went into Zimbabwe to qualify for the World Cup. We had to win all our games and as well we came to the finals to qualify for this tournament.

"We've crossed that barrier and we've got a pretty young team. So, we'll get the boys motivated and see what we can do in the next two games, try and bring out our best cricket."

India had bundled out the island nation for 50 to seal a 10-wicket victory in the final of the regional Asia Cup in Colombo before the World Cup and Nawaz said Sri Lankan cricket was not in decline although there was cause for concern.

"We've got a young group of players. We've got only a few guys who have played over 100 one-day internationals in this group," Nawaz said.

"I think it's a rebuilding stage where we are, a couple of new players are still learning the trade.

"We have some exciting prospects back home and also in this group, and I hope they'll take every opportunity to learn from the mistakes and move forward and do well in the future."

Mentions
CricketIndiaSri LankaPakistanZimbabweNawaz Fahad
Related Articles
Underperforming Pakistan eyeing win streak at World Cup, says Shadab
Onus on Pakistan's batters to paper over the bowling attack cracks at World Cup
Sri Lanka pip Pakistan to make Asia Cup final v India after tight two-wicket victory
Show more
Cricket
Saudi Arabia reportedly eyes stake in $30billion Indian Premier League
New Zealand's Matt Henry out of World Cup, replaced by Kyle Jamieson
Updated
England's Ben Stokes to undergo knee surgery after World Cup
Updated
Pakistan's Shadab Khan doubtful for World Cup clash with New Zealand
Cummins confident Australia can deal with Maxwell, Marsh absence
No rocket science, just rhythm as Mohammed Shami helps India soar
England better 'man for man' than Australia, says defiant Joe Root
India 'got lucky' with Sri Lanka's decision to field, says batsman Iyer after huge win
India rout sorry Sri Lanka by 302 runs to seal World Cup semi-final spot
Most Read
Jannik Sinner pulls out of Paris Masters after second-round match finishes late
Colombian ELN rebels say Liverpool star Luis Diaz's father to be freed
Derby Week: A classic in Ukraine and one of the few joys in a country decimated by war
Medvedev denies obscene gesture after Paris Masters loss to Dimitrov

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings