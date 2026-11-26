The inaugural ‘finals weekend’ of the 2026 Nations Championship opens on Friday afternoon at Twickenham with Italy and Fiji fighting to avoid last place.

Match News and Current Form

All of the promise that was borne out of Italy’s all-time best Six Nations campaign - a fourth-place finish with home wins over Scotland and Italy - were quickly washed away as they became the only nation in the 12-team competition to lose all six matches in this tournament - three at home and three away. They were by far the worst scorers of the competition, averaging only 12 points per match, a number that barely improved last weekend when they managed just 16 against Fiji.

Getting off to a positive start hasn’t been an issue, illustrated by their four opening tries in those six games, but the Azzurri have not scored more than seven points after half-time in a single Nations Championship game this year. Head coach Gonzalo Quesada was understandably unhappy with last week’s result and has made five changes in an attempt to overturn it, with Federico Mori in the centres, Paolo Garbisi at flyhalf and last week’s captain Giacomo Nicotera dropped entirely for Tommaso Di Bartolomeo, whilst Enoch Opoku-Gyamfi and Federico Ruzza come in for Lorenzo Cannone and Alessandro Ortombina respectively.

Nomads Fiji have now not played a home game for 15 months due to commercial turmoil and issues with HFC Bank Stadium in Suva, but on field things are starting to look a little rosy again. The investment in former Springboks head coach Jake White appears to be paying off a little with hard-fought wins against Japan (34-28) and Italy (21-16), though conceding heavily to both France (54-17) and Ireland (43-15) shows just how far off the mark they still are.

Lock Isoa Nasilasila will become Fiji’s third captain in November alone after Tevita Ikanivere was rotated onto the bench as one of eight changes made by White, which will see Terio Tamani and Caleb Muntz link up in the halves, Vinaya Habosi and Iosefo Masi in the centres and Jiuta ​Wainiqolo and Peniasi ‌Dakuwaqa on the wings.

Head-to-Head History

This will be the first H2H meeting on neutral soil of the 21st century, with Fiji last week ending a ten-game run of wins for the home side of the day. These teams have played four times over the last ten years, sharing the ledger 2-2 including three single digit margins.

Win Probability Flashscore

Hot Stats and Streaks

Italy covered the spread in only four of their 11 matches this year.

Seven of Italy’s 11 games this year finished under the main total points handicap.

Fiji won both halves of rugby in only two of their last seven victories.

Fiji lost the race to ten points in all six Nations Championship games.

Key Players to Watch and Missing Players

Federico Mori will start for Italy for just the sixth time, in addition to 15 bench appearances, and will be pursuing his first international try. Fiji’s Kitione Salawa moves to number eight looking to become the second Fijian to score in four internationals this year.

Italy flyhalf Domingo Miotti was injured on debut last week, whilst Fiji did not report any new injuries after their previous encounter.

Click here to see the latest team selection news for the Nations Championship.

Betting Analysis

We’re expecting another low-scoring encounter with under 52.5 points scored.