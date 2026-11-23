Freeman (l) and Smith are hoping to help orchestrate a third successive win over the All Blacks

England received a boost Monday ahead of their Nations Championship rematch with New Zealand after Fin Smith and Tommy Freeman were passed fit to train this week.

Fly-half Smith suffered cramp during England's record 37-12 win over the All Blacks at Twickenham on Saturday, while right wing Freeman withdrew shortly before kick-off because of a thigh injury, with Cadan Murley parachuted into the starting side.

But both backs have now been included in a 37-man squad from which the match-day 23 will be selected for the third place playoff at Twickenham this Saturday.

Saracens rising star Noah Calouri has been added to the squad as additional wing cover and there are no fresh injury concerns for England coach Steve Borthwick following a sensational five-try hammering of the All Blacks.

England and New Zealand are meeting again just days on from their latest encounter after they each finished second in the respective northern and southern pools of the inaugural cross-hemisphere Nations Championship.

The effect of England beating New Zealand by 25 points - their biggest winning margin in the 121-year history of the fixture - has been seen in the world rankings.

England have climbed from fifth to fourth, with the All Blacks dropping from second to fifth.

Borthwick names his side on Wednesday, with England bidding for a sixth successive Test win as they look to underline their emergence as genuine contenders for next year's Rugby World Cup in Australia.