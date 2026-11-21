South Africa lost back-to-back games for the first time in four years

South Africa slipped to a 20-17 defeat to Ireland in Dublin on Saturday but still qualified for the final of the Nations Championship after finishing top of the Southern Hemisphere pool.

The Springboks will face either England or France in the final at Twickenham next Sunday, some consolation at the end of a difficult week for the side following a defeat to France and a six-match ban for coach Rassie Erasmus for criticising match officials.

It is the first time in four years that the Springboks have lost back-to-back Tests, but they could still end November on a high if they claim victory in the final.

South Africa won a penalty at their first scrum and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu slotted the three points.

But Ireland hit back with their first entry into the South African 22 as Robert Baloucoune stepped past Damian Willemse to score in the corner. The Springboks had failed to collect the ball from the kick-off and paid the price.

Baloucoune looked destined to score a second try until Cameron Hanekom managed to dislodge the ball as the wing stretched to dot down.

But it proved only a temporary reprieve as Baloucoune went over in the corner again to give Ireland a 10-3 lead.

South Africa lost Willemse to injury after 25 minutes, which meant Canan Moodie coming on at wing and Kurt-Lee Arendse moving to fullback.

The Springboks turned down three kickable points to set up another scrum five metres from the Ireland line and demolished their hosts at the set-piece, pushing the home side back towards their line before scrumhalf Morne van den Berg dotted down to level the score at 10-10.

But after Moodie was caught offside following a Van den Berg kick, Ireland set up a five-metre lineout and Ronan Kelleher went over in the corner to give the hosts a 17-10 lead at the break.

Sam Prendergast added three points with a penalty before the Springboks finally found some rhythm with ball in hand, taking the ball through several phases before Malcolm Marx crashed over for a converted try.

South Africa lost two lineouts in succession after replacement hooker Jan-Hendrik Wessels came on, stunting their momentum as they chased the game.

Both teams finished with 14 players after Ireland captain Dan Sheehan was penalised for a crocodile-roll tackle on Marco van Staden, who then got up and entered the ruck dangerously. Both players received yellow cards.

South Africa's inaccuracy in the Ireland 22 cost them again when they worked their way to within a few metres of the line, only for Van den Berg to run into one of his own players and concede a penalty for accidental offside.

It proved their last opportunity to snatch victory as Ireland held on for the win.