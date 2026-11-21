Darcy Graham and Liam McConnell each bagged a hat-trick of tries as Scotland thrashed Japan 67-5 in the Nations Championship in Edinburgh on Saturday.

The Scots, having beaten Australia last weekend, totally outclassed Eddie Jones' Japan team.

Graham scored the hosts' first of 11 tries after five minutes in a one-sided contest.

Kyle Rowe, Ollie Smith (2), Jamie Dobie and Rory Hutchinson also crossed the whitewash; Tom Jordan and George Horne shared six conversions between them.

Japan's sole points came from a try by Takuro Matsunaga after Rowe let a long punt bounce.

"Japan were tough opposition, I know the scoreline doesn't suggest that, but it took a number of phases, really good focus at the breakdown, really smart decision-making to score in the first half," Scotland coach Gregor Townsend told BBC Scotland.

"I think the pressure told; the work we did in the first half not only got points on the board, but put pressure on Japan. Obviously we had an eye on that points total and getting to that number of points was an ambition and they delivered on that."

Scotland stay fourth in the Nations Championship's northern hemisphere table but with a vastly improved points difference.

They join Ireland, who take on South Africa in Dublin, on 20 points.

"We don't know what our week's going to look like," Townsend said of the run-in to the November 27-30 Nations Championship finals in Twickenham.

"It's good to have that doubt because if we hadn't put the points on the board, we'd have known we'd be playing on Sunday."