Josua Tuisova has scored in two of his last three games for either Fiji or Racing 92.

Italy will begin preparations for next weekend’s 11th-place final in London when they host Fiji, who are almost certain to be their opponents even if they can win with a bonus point here.

Match News and Current Form

Italy have been by far the most underwhelming of the 12 teams to partake in the inaugural Nations Championship, averaging just 11.6 points per game and 43.2 points against in a winless campaign that squandered all the promise of a Six Nations season in which they defeated both England and Scotland at home to record their highest ever finish of fourth. Even a fourth-minute opening try at home to Argentina last weekend was not enough to avoid an eighth defeat from their last nine matches, with the Round 1 loss away to Japan a fresh reminder that even a Tier 2 opposition can’t be taken for granted.

Under pressure head coach Gonzalo Quesada has opted for continuity as he made just two changes to last weekend’s XV, adding Alessandro Ortombina to the tight five and handing a debut to 30-year-old flyhalf Domingo Miotti, who recently went all the way to the Top 14 final with Montpellier.

It appears that new Fiji head coach Jake White is beginning to work out his preferred combinations, making only three changes to the team that were thrashed last weekend by Ireland in Dublin. The Flying Fijians have lost all five of their matches in this competition but were widely expected to, having been dealt the adversity of having to sell their three ‘home’ games to opposition teams for commercial reasons, though their 39-24 loss to Wales as favourites in Round 1 was a sign of things to come defensively.

Fiji are the only team to have conceded more points than Italy in this tournament, going for an embarrassing 48 points against per match and scoring 16 per game in return. They have been especially poor after half-time, with Inoke Ravuiwasa’s yellow card last week prompting a second half collapse against Ireland. Ravuiwasa has been dropped entirely from a matchday squad that sees Setareki Turagacoke return to the forward pack, Nathan Hughes in the number eight shirt, and an unchanged backline.

Head-to-Head History

These teams have not met since 2020, when Italy ran out comfortable 28-0 victors. All ten H2Hs played this century were won by the home team of the day.

Win Probability Flashscore

Hot Stats and Streaks

Italy conceded the opening try in three of their five Nations Championship losses.

Five of Italy’s last seven wins were by a 3-7 point margin.

Fiji failed to cover the spread in four of their five Nations Championship matches.

Fiji are the only Nations Championship team to lose the race to ten points in all five games.

Key Players to Watch and Missing Players

Italy winger Monty Ioane has scored in two of his last three internationals as well as a Challenge Cup match in October for Lyon, whilst big Josua Tuisova has scored in two of his last three matches for either Fiji or Racing 92 after finding the line last weekend.

Tommaso Menoncello, Louis Lynagh, Lorenzo Pani and Jacopo Trulla are amongst those injured for Italy. Salesi Rayasi and last week’s try scorer, lock Peceli Yato, are out for Fiji.

Click here to see the latest team selection news for the Nations Championship.

Betting Analysis

Italy’s scoring troubles against all opponents suggest this match could have under 56.5 total points.