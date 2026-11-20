France captain Antoine Dupont said on Friday that his side are treating this weekend's clash with Argentina as "a semi-final", knowing that they can book their place in the Nations Championship final.

A thrilling and tense 21-19 victory over world champions South Africa last week left France knowing that a bonus point victory on Saturday against the Pumas will guarantee them a place in next weekend's inaugural final at Twickenham.

If England lose at home to New Zealand and Ireland are beaten by the Springboks in Dublin earlier in the day, France may even have qualified before kick-off.

But they have been taking nothing for granted this week.

"We know that we're lucky to hold our destiny in our own hands, so that is what we have to concentrate on and view this match as a semi-final," said Dupont, who turned 30 on Sunday.

"If we win, that opens the doors to a final so there is no room for letting up.

"We were wary about that all week and I hope it won't be the case tomorrow (that France take their foot off the gas)."

France lead England and Ireland by a single point in the northern hemisphere group and are favourites to reach the final, where they would play either the All Blacks or the Springboks.

Dupont said that he and his teammates would be watching the other matches earlier in the day, but without fretting over how those results affect their chances.

"We'll watch the matches as we always do. When you play at 9:00 pm the days are long, we're happy when there's a match on television," said Dupont.

"But we mustn't start trying to calculate what we'll need. We never play well when we try to calculate what result we need based on the others."

Dupont said he would not get carried away either by the plaudits that he has been showered with over his performance against South Africa.

Something similar happened last year when he returned to the French fold after a year due to a cruciate knee ligament injury.

"The same things were said after my return and the match against Italy and then there was the match against Scotland," he said.

France were seemingly heading for a rare Grand Slam after Six Nations victories over Wales, Ireland and Italy, but they shipped seven tries in the first 65 minutes at Murrayfield and trailed 47-14 before a late rally restored some respectability to a 50-40 defeat.

They finished with a last-gasp 48-46 win over England, meaning that they conceded 14 tries and 96 points in their final two matches. That took them to a record 19 tries conceded for a Six Nations-winning team.

Such a porous defence would likely be ruthlessly punished over the next two weekends.