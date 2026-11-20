Dewi Lake and teammates lining up for the Welsh national anthem.

Wales captain Dewi Lake said his side's historic win over New Zealand has provided a much-needed morale boost ahead of their Nations Championship clash with Australia on Saturday.

Steve Tandy's team celebrated their first success against New Zealand since 1953 last weekend with a 35-28 victory that ended a run of 34 consecutive defeats by the All Blacks.

The unexpected triumph in Cardiff was a welcome tonic for Welsh rugby after a turbulent period.

It was the first time Wales had beaten a top-eight ranked nation since defeating Australia at the 2023 World Cup.

Over 60,000 tickets have been sold for Saturday's meeting with the Wallabies in a sign that Wales fans are responding to their side's famous victory.

"Our performance drives people to come and watch us and get behind us. We saw that in spades last Saturday for every try and the defensive shifts," Gloucester hooker Lake said Friday.

"I think the loudest cheer was for a held-up ball or Eddie James and Louis Rees-Zammit's tackle into touch in the 77th minute.

"That's what drives us on the field as well. The energy that we get from the crowd does help massively and our performance drives that, it's not a shock that the two go hand in hand.

"We've seen how it's kind of given the nation a bit of hope. We've seen loads of videos rolling in, and that hope drives us as well."

Australia head to Cardiff rocked by losses to England and Scotland in the Nations Championship.

The Wallabies are fourth in the southern hemisphere standings, while Wales are fifth in the northern hemisphere table.

"A hurting team is a dangerous team. We've been in that position, and probably still are to an extent," Lake said of Australia's perceived weakness.

"We know they're a dangerous team and they've got dangerous players."