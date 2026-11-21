South Africa captain Siya Kolisi said Friday the world champions would have to be "more clinical" in their Nations Championship Test with Ireland than they were in the 21-19 defeat by France last weekend.

The Springboks can still reach the inaugural final of the tournament if they beat Ireland at Lansdowne Road on Saturday and England defeat New Zealand at Twickenham.

The All Blacks are a point better off than South Africa in the southern hemisphere table.

Ireland also entertain hopes of topping the northern hemisphere standings, they are third level on points with England and a point adrift of France, who host Argentina.

South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus was given a six match ban for his incendiary comments regarding the match officials in the French Test.

Kolisi, though, focused on his side's shortcomings in the French defeat.

"We have to do what we planned this week, so we need to be good in our set pieces and in general play, as well as defensively," said Kolisi.

"When we have opportunities like last week, we didn't take them, and hopefully this week we can be more clinical."

The inspirational 35-year-old backrow forward -- who has skippered the Boks to two successive World Cup crowns -- said rugby meant so much to his compatriots that a defeat hit them hard.

"Rugby does a lot for our country," he said.

"It may sound dramatic to you (that we said a two-point defeat was dramatic last week), but to us the sport means so much more to us.

"It's done a lot for many of us who come from South Africa, and we know what it does to the country and how the mood is when we win and lose.

"When we lose, it gets tough because people care a lot about it, so when we play, we think of the people back home.

"We can't always promise to win, but the fight that we have in us is always there."

Aside from securing top spot in their respective tables the Irish will be seeking to avenge their 24-13 defeat in a chaotic match in Dublin last November.

The Irish were down to 12 men at one point as the Springboks recorded their first win in Dublin since 2012.

South Africa also possess two coaches with invaluable inside information on their opponents -- Irish duo Felix Jones and Jerry Flannery.

Erasmus too has experience of Irish rugby having been Munster's director of rugby for just over a year from July 2016 to December 2017.

"It would be foolish not to draw from Felix and Jerry," said assistant coach Mzwandile Stick.

"They understand the players very well, and they understand their DNA and their strengths, so yes, we’ve adopted some information from them.

"It's been great having them and Rassie with us throughout the week. The energy levels, and the spirit is good and we are in a positive space."