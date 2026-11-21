Australia's Max Jorgensen has scored a try in four of his last six internationals.

Wales and Australia are both under pressure to deliver much-needed victories as they look to avoid bottom-two finishes in the inaugural Nations Championship.

Match News and Current Form

Last weekend’s historic victory over the All Blacks - the first in 73 years - may have given Wales a shot of finishing in fourth on the Northern Hemisphere standings depending on how Scotland fare in their final game against Japan. It is hopefully a defining moment of the Steve Tandy era as he attempts to rebuild a battered and youthful team that had fallen to an all-time low ranking of 14 in 2025, having steered them back into ninth place after their victory over New Zealand.

The gruelling schedule of four consecutive matchweeks immediately following the club season means that national team coaches can’t always field their best possible teams, and Tandy is no exception. The 46-year-old has opted to revert to the starting XV that only narrowly defeated Japan 28-21 two weeks back as Wales look to record a third consecutive victory over a Tier 1 nation for the first time since they won the 2021 Six Nations with a Triple Crown.

Australia would have pencilled this game in as one of their easiest of the Nations Championship when the draw was first released, but that no longer appears to be the case given Wales’ resurgence and the Wallabies’ own movement in the other direction. They finally got their defence in order last weekend only to be outscored anyway by Scotland with their lowest scoring output since a 25-7 loss to England last year.

Kiss has also had to make some difficult decisions in relation to workload management, dropping John Eales Medallist Fraser Mcreight - who was by far their best player in the loss to Scotland - to the bench after what Kiss described as a “massively, massively high” effort last weekend from their star. Now on an eight-game losing streak in the UK and Europe, the best that Australia may be able to hope for now is a third-place finish - but only if Argentina lose to France as expected.

Head-to-Head History

Australia are on a three-game winning streak since going down 40-6 at the last Rugby World Cup, including a 52-20 triumph two years ago which was their last away win in the Northern Hemisphere (excluding Japan).

Win Probability Flashscore

Hot Stats and Streaks

Wales also trailed at half-time in five of their six defeats this year.

Wales covered the spread in two-thirds of all games in 2026.

The betting favourite has won ten of Australia’s 12 matches this year, including all five in the Nations Championship.

Ten of Australia’s 12 games in 2026 cleared the main total points handicap.

Key Players to Watch and Missing Players

Archie Griffin and Louis Rees-Zammit both scored tries against Japan and New Zealand and are shooting for a hat-trick of try scoring appearances, whilst Australia’s Max Jorgensen continues to attack the line with tries in four of Australia’s last six matches.

Wales ruled out both Dan Edwards and Adam Beard during the week, whilst Isaac Henry is Australia’s most notable absence.

Click here to see the latest team selection news for the Nations Championship.

Betting Analysis

Australia’s last game was well short of the total points mark last weekend but we’ll continue following the long-term trend given Wales’ defending in this tournament and back over 58.5 total points.