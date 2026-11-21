Darcy Graham has won his last eight try scoring appearances at Murrayfield.

Scotland and Japan will meet for the first time in five years as they conclude their Nation’s Championship group fixtures this Saturday.

Match News and Current Form

Eight days after losing 43-21 to New Zealand, Scotland beat Australia 15-12 last Sunday to maintain their hold on fourth place in the Northern Hemisphere table. Mathematically, England and Ireland, both five points above the Scots, are still within reach, but the most realistic fight is for fourth place, beginning this final round level on points with Wales.

It has been their inconsistency which has prevented Scotland challenging at the top of the table and they come into this game having alternated between a victory and defeat across their last seven fixtures (W4, L3). With Gregor Townsend making ten changes to his XV from last weekend’s starters, getting back-to-back wins may be that little bit harder.

Japan arrived at Twickenham last weekend fuelled by belief from their coach Eddie Jones that a victory was in their grasp but had a man sent off within the first minute and were completely outplayed by a rampant England team who ran out 78-15 winners. It is now four defeats in a row in this competition and seven losses from their last ten (W3) for the Brave Blossoms, who have fallen to 12th in the World Rugby rankings.

Five points from the bottom of the Southern Hemisphere group, Japan could still be caught by bottom-of-the-table Fiji, while a top-three finish is also mathematically possible ahead of the round. All that matters initially is getting a result at Murrayfield and Jones has made nine changes to the starting XV ahead of this match in an attempt to do so.

Head-to-Head History

Scotland have won eight of the nine H2Hs against Japan (L1), including all of the three previous meetings at Murrayfield.

Win Probability Flashscore

Hot Stats and Streaks

Scotland have scored a combined three second-half points across their last two games.

Scotland have posted 21-29 points across their last four H2Hs with Japan.

Japan have posted 10-17 first-half points across each of their five Nations Championship fixtures.

Japan have been behind at half time in each of their last four games in this competition (L4).

Key Players to Watch and Missing Players

Darcy Graham got a try in the last H2H back in 2021 and Scotland have won each of the last eight games at Murrayfield when he has crossed the line. Warner Dearns has scored four tries in Japan’s last three games with three of them coming before half time.

Scotland have a number of injuries including captain Sione Tuipulotu, stand-in skipper Rory Darge and Pierre Schoeman while Japan are without Inoke Burua and Dylan Riley.

Click here to see the latest team selection news for the Nations Championship.

Betting Analysis

The hosts have been far stronger before half-time over their last two games, so backing Scotland to win the first half by 15+ points looks like a decent play.