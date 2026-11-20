Tonga-born Taufa Latu is in line to make his Japan debut this weekend.

Japan have made nine changes ⁠to their starting line-up after last week’s heavy defeat ‌to England for Saturday’s Nations Championship ‌test against Scotland at ‌Murrayfield.

Coach Eddie Jones has changed ‌his front row while moving ‌Jack Cornelsen from the base of the scrum to the ‌second row.

Faulua Makisi takes ⁠Cornelsen’s ‌place at number eight.

In the ​backs, Shinya Komura takes over from Riku Kitahara, who ​drops down to the bench.

Kazuma Ueda moves from fullback ⁠to the ​wing, replacing Kippei Ishida, while there is a new centre pairing of Jisu Lee and Charlie Lawrence.

Prop Taufa Latu, who was born in Tonga, is on the bench for the first time and in line for a test debut.

Japan team:

Starters: 15-Takuro Matsunaga, 14-Kazuma Ueda, 13-Jisu Lee, 12-Charlie Lawrence, 11-Jone Naikabula, 10-Shinya Komura, ‌9-Naoto Saito (co-captain), 8-Faulua Makisi, 7-Kanji ​Shimokawa, 6-Ben Gunter, 5-Warner Dearns (co-captain), ‌4-Jack Cornelsen, 3-Ryosuke Iwaihara, 2-Kenji Sato, 1-Sojiro Otsuka.

Replacements: 16-Mamoru Harada, 17-Yota Kamimori, 18-Taufa Latu, 19-Michael Stolberg, 20-Ruan Botha, 21-Tiennan ⁠Costley, 22-Shinobu ⁠Fujiwara, 23-Riku ‌Kitahara.

Scotland team:

Starters: 15-Ollie Smith, 14-Darcy Graham, 13-Stafford ‌McDowall, 12-Rory Hutchinson, 11-Kyle Rowe, 10-Tom ​Jordan, 9-Jamie Dobie, 8-Ollie Leatherbarrow, 7-Rory ‌Darge (captain), 6-Liam McConnell, 5-Max Williamson, 4-Jonny Gray, 3-Zander Fagerson, 2-Gregor Hiddleston, 1-Nathan McBeth

Replacements: 16-Seb Stephen, 17-Rory Sutherland, 18-Will Hurd, 19-Gregor Brown, 20-Magnus Bradbury, ⁠21-Matt Fagerson, ⁠22-George Horne, 23-Blair ‌Kinghorn