Coach Eddie Jones has changed his front row while moving Jack Cornelsen from the base of the scrum to the second row.
Faulua Makisi takes Cornelsen’s place at number eight.
In the backs, Shinya Komura takes over from Riku Kitahara, who drops down to the bench.
Kazuma Ueda moves from fullback to the wing, replacing Kippei Ishida, while there is a new centre pairing of Jisu Lee and Charlie Lawrence.
Prop Taufa Latu, who was born in Tonga, is on the bench for the first time and in line for a test debut.
Nations Championship 2026
The inaugural Nations Championship will see six northern hemisphere and six southern hemisphere nations battle it out across six rounds in the July and November international windows before assembling in Twickenham for one unforgettable finals weekend on November 27-29.
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Japan team:
Starters: 15-Takuro Matsunaga, 14-Kazuma Ueda, 13-Jisu Lee, 12-Charlie Lawrence, 11-Jone Naikabula, 10-Shinya Komura, 9-Naoto Saito (co-captain), 8-Faulua Makisi, 7-Kanji Shimokawa, 6-Ben Gunter, 5-Warner Dearns (co-captain), 4-Jack Cornelsen, 3-Ryosuke Iwaihara, 2-Kenji Sato, 1-Sojiro Otsuka.
Replacements: 16-Mamoru Harada, 17-Yota Kamimori, 18-Taufa Latu, 19-Michael Stolberg, 20-Ruan Botha, 21-Tiennan Costley, 22-Shinobu Fujiwara, 23-Riku Kitahara.
Scotland team:
Starters: 15-Ollie Smith, 14-Darcy Graham, 13-Stafford McDowall, 12-Rory Hutchinson, 11-Kyle Rowe, 10-Tom Jordan, 9-Jamie Dobie, 8-Ollie Leatherbarrow, 7-Rory Darge (captain), 6-Liam McConnell, 5-Max Williamson, 4-Jonny Gray, 3-Zander Fagerson, 2-Gregor Hiddleston, 1-Nathan McBeth
Replacements: 16-Seb Stephen, 17-Rory Sutherland, 18-Will Hurd, 19-Gregor Brown, 20-Magnus Bradbury, 21-Matt Fagerson, 22-George Horne, 23-Blair Kinghorn