McBeth gets the nod with the experienced Pierre Schoeman ruled out through injury and will start alongside hooker Gregor Hiddleston, with Zander Fagerson keeping his place in the front row.
There are two new locks in Jonny Gray and Max Williamson, while Matt Fagerson starts in a back row that also includes Liam McConnell and Ollie Leatherbarrow.
Stand-in captain Rory Darge was withdrawn late in the week due to injury with Stafford McDowall wearing the armband this week.
Tom Jordan starts at flyhalf with Jamie Dobie in the number nine jersey, while Rory Hutchinson and Stafford McDowall are the centre pairing.
Kyle Rowe and record try-scorer Darcy Graham are the wings, with Ollie Smith at fullback.
Scotland are fourth in the Northern Hemisphere table and could leapfrog Ireland with a big win if the Irish lose to South Africa without earning a bonus point.
Nations Championship 2026
The inaugural Nations Championship will see six northern hemisphere and six southern hemisphere nations battle it out across six rounds in the July and November international windows before assembling in Twickenham for one unforgettable finals weekend on November 27-29.
Nations Championship fixtures | Nations Championship previews | Nations Championship standings | Nations Championship news | Everything you need to know about the Nations Championship | Where to watch the Nations Championship
Scotland team:
Starters: 15-Ollie Smith, 14-Darcy Graham, 13-Stafford McDowall (captain), 12-Rory Hutchinson, 11-Kyle Rowe, 10-Tom Jordan, 9-Jamie Dobie, 8-Matt Fagerson, 7-Ollie Leatherbarrow, 6-Liam McConnell, 5-Max Williamson, 4-Jonny Gray, 3-Zander Fagerson, 2-Gregor Hiddleston, 1-Nathan McBeth
Replacements: 16-Seb Stephen, 17-Rory Sutherland, 18-Will Hurd, 19-Gregor Brown, 20-Magnus Bradbury, 21-Matt Fagerson, 22-George Horne, 23-Blair Kinghorn
Japan team:
Starters: 15-Takuro Matsunaga, 14-Kazuma Ueda, 13-Jisu Lee, 12-Charlie Lawrence, 11-Jone Naikabula, 10-Shinya Komura, 9-Naoto Saito (co-captain), 8-Faulua Makisi, 7-Kanji Shimokawa, 6-Ben Gunter, 5-Warner Dearns (co-captain), 4-Jack Cornelsen, 3-Ryosuke Iwaihara, 2-Kenji Sato, 1-Sojiro Otsuka.
Replacements: 16-Mamoru Harada, 17-Yota Kamimori, 18-Taufa Latu, 19-Michael Stolberg, 20-Ruan Botha, 21-Tiennan Costley, 22-Shinobu Fujiwara, 23-Riku Kitahara.