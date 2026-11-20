Scotland have made 11 changes to the ⁠side to face Japan in their final Nations Championship pool clash on ‌Saturday, including a first appearance in the ‌competition for prop Nathan McBeth.

McBeth ‌gets the nod with the experienced Pierre ‌Schoeman ruled out through injury and ‌will start alongside hooker Gregor Hiddleston, with Zander Fagerson keeping his place in ‌the front row.

There are ⁠two new ‌locks in Jonny Gray and Max Williamson, while ​Matt Fagerson starts in a back row that also ​includes Liam McConnell and Ollie Leatherbarrow.

Stand-in captain Rory Darge was withdrawn late in the week due to injury with Stafford McDowall wearing the armband this week.

Tom Jordan starts at flyhalf with ⁠Jamie Dobie ​in the number nine jersey, while Rory Hutchinson and Stafford McDowall are the centre pairing.

Kyle Rowe and record try-scorer Darcy ‌Graham are the wings, with Ollie Smith at fullback.

Scotland are fourth in the Northern Hemisphere table and could leapfrog Ireland with a big win if the Irish lose to South Africa without earning a bonus point.

Scotland team:

Starters: 15-Ollie Smith, 14-Darcy Graham, 13-Stafford ‌McDowall (captain), 12-Rory Hutchinson, 11-Kyle Rowe, 10-Tom ​Jordan, 9-Jamie Dobie, 8-Matt Fagerson, 7-Ollie Leatherbarrow, 6-Liam McConnell, 5-Max Williamson, 4-Jonny Gray, 3-Zander Fagerson, 2-Gregor Hiddleston, 1-Nathan McBeth

Replacements: 16-Seb Stephen, 17-Rory Sutherland, 18-Will Hurd, 19-Gregor Brown, 20-Magnus Bradbury, ⁠21-Matt Fagerson, ⁠22-George Horne, 23-Blair ‌Kinghorn

Japan team:

Starters: 15-Takuro Matsunaga, 14-Kazuma Ueda, 13-Jisu Lee, 12-Charlie Lawrence, 11-Jone Naikabula, 10-Shinya Komura, ‌9-Naoto Saito (co-captain), 8-Faulua Makisi, 7-Kanji ​Shimokawa, 6-Ben Gunter, 5-Warner Dearns (co-captain), ‌4-Jack Cornelsen, 3-Ryosuke Iwaihara, 2-Kenji Sato, 1-Sojiro Otsuka.

Replacements: 16-Mamoru Harada, 17-Yota Kamimori, 18-Taufa Latu, 19-Michael Stolberg, 20-Ruan Botha, 21-Tiennan ⁠Costley, 22-Shinobu ⁠Fujiwara, 23-Riku ‌Kitahara.