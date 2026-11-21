England captain Maro Itoje has rejected a win-at-all-costs approach following South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus's "match-fixing" rant and the latest revelations in cricket's "sandpapergate" scandal.

Itoje leads England into Saturday’s clash with New Zealand at Twickenham knowing victory over the All Blacks could secure a place in the inaugural Nations Championship final next weekend.

A win against New Zealand would underline a dramatic resurgence following a woeful Six Nations campaign earlier this year where England won just one of their matches.

But British and Irish Lions skipper Itoje believes there must be boundaries in the pursuit of success.

His comments came after Erasmus was hit with a six-match ban for criticising match officials following the world champion Springboks' defeat by France last week, questioning whether the decisions they made amounted to "match-fixing".

Elsewhere, Australian cricket is once again embroiled in the "sandpapergate" ball-tampering scandal after fresh allegations made by former internationals.

"There's a line," said Itoje. "I don't believe in the metric of win at all costs because depending on what that cost is, it can be extremely damaging.

"Integrity is really important. I'm a Christian as well, so there are certain things which I wouldn't do.

"There's a passage in the Bible that says something along the lines of 'What does it gain for a man to gain the world but lose his soul?' Part of that is why I don't believe in that kind of thing."

The Saracens lock said he would do everything in his power to win but would not cross a line.

"If that power is taking performance-enhancing drugs or betting on the game or I can list a number of other examples... if that is the cost of winning, if I did those things and then win, what does the win really mean? I don't believe in that."

Erasmus has now been banned three times in five years for outbursts at match officials, prompting rival head coaches such as Steve Borthwick, Eddie Jones and Fabien Galthie to call for more respect to be shown.

"Often in this game referees get a lot of stick," Itoje said.

"It's a tough old job. They get stick because people care about the game and want the right results.

"But when you're out and talk to people from different sports –- particularly footballers -– what people commend rugby for is how much respect we have for the referees.

"It's really important for us as a game and a sport to make sure we continue to respect the referees.

"Some of the decisions they make will go in your favour, sometimes it'll go against you. Sometimes that's fair, sometimes that's unfair. Unfortunately it's just the game. Otherwise perhaps we need to get AI to do the job, but I don't think anyone wants that either."