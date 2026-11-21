South Africa's Malcolm Marx has scored five tries in his last five internationals.

Free-scoring Ireland will look to give themselves a shot of topping the Northern Hemisphere standings when they take on a South Africa side coming off a tough loss and an even tougher week in the media.

Match News and Current Form

Ireland should be considered as one of the world’s most in-form teams at the moment as eight wins in their last nine matches, only disrupted with a defeat away to New Zealand, proves something is clicking for Andy Farrell’s men. They’re not only picking up wins, but emphatic ones at that, having beaten Argentina 42-12 and Fiji 43-15 in the northern leg of the Nations Championship.

That puts Ireland in third place in the Northern Hemisphere rankings with a shot at claiming top spot depending on how France and England do, and with seven wins in their last eight home matches (L1), they’re primed to pounce on any opportunities given. Their team selection sees fullback Hugo Keenan run out for his 50th cap, while one specific eyebrow has been raised ahead of this clash, with the selection of captain Dan Sheehan at eighth man being something not many people saw coming.

South Africa rolled into Paris last week seemingly untouchable and clearly willing to play some tricks, as changing their entire front row just before kickoff indicated. The Springboks then found themselves 21-7 and a man down at the start of the second-half and didn’t manage to claw back the deficit, eventually losing 21-19 and surrendering their top-spot in the Southern Hemisphere standings to New Zealand.

More drama then ensued with coach Rassie Erasmus proving very vocal about the referee and particularly the TMO’s involvement (or lack thereof) in the game, with comments that resulted in World Rugby handing him a six-game ban with immediate effect. Despite all the drama off the field, South Africa are still a team who have won 17 of their last 20 matches (L3), and with New Zealand playing England before them, they’ll know exactly what needs to be done if there’s a chance they can claim back top spot and make the inaugural final.

Head-to-Head History

South Africa may have won 20 of the 31 H2Hs to date (D1, L10). but Ireland have had the better of the recent exchanges, winning four of the last six encounters.

Win Probability Flashscore

Hot Stats and Streaks

The betting favourite won 15 of Ireland’s last 16 internationals.

The opening try has been scored within ten minutes in six of Ireland’s last seven home matches.

South Africa scored the first try and won the race to ten points in four of their five Nations Championship games.

The same half-time result has been replicated come full-time in five of South Africa’s last six tests.

Key Players to Watch and Missing Players

Irish captain Dan Sheehan will be looking to justify his odd selection by crossing the whitewash, and should be confident of doing so having scored against Argentina recently and in his last match against the Springboks. Starting in his conventional position of hooker is Malcolm Marx who is awaiting his first try against Ireland but will be a threat having scored five tries in South Africa’s last five tests.

Sheehan’s selection is partly due to Ireland missing Caelan Doris, Jack Conan and Sean Jansen due to injury, while backline players Mack Hansen, Jamie Osborne, and Tommy O'Brien also fall out of the matchday squad. As for South Africa, Jasper Wiese has been handed a four-week suspension following his red card last week.

Click here to see the latest team selection news for the Nations Championship.

Betting Analysis

The Springboks should be fired up here and so betting on South Africa to score 33+ points seems like the right play.