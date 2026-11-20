Ireland captain Dan Sheehan dismissed the potential impact of Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus' suspension on the Nations ⁠Championship showdown with South Africa, while also shrugging off the challenge of starting at number eight for the first time in a test ‌match.

The build-up to Saturday's meeting in Dublin has been dominated by Erasmus' six-match ban for criticising ‌match officials after South Africa's defeat by France last weekend.

Sheehan was asked ‌whether the off-field noise had impacted Ireland's preparations, and if the increased scrutiny on ‌the referee would alter his own approach as captain.

"No, it hasn't affected ‌the squad at all," Sheehan told reporters on Friday.

"Obviously it's a big media story for fans to get behind, but in terms of us playing the match, it has zero ‌impact.

"I usually leave the referees alone. If there's something ⁠major, I'll go up to them, ‌but they have a tough job on their hands these days and a lot ​to look at."

While Erasmus will watch the match from his Dublin hotel room, along with thousands of fans in his online watch ​party, Sheehan will find himself lining out at number eight having made all 42 previous appearances for Ireland at hooker.

Ireland coach Andy Farrell is without ⁠regular captain Caelan Doris, along ​with Jack Conan, Sean Jansen, and James McNabney, who was injured in last week's win over Fiji, and opted for Sheehan at number eight.

The 28-year-old, who missed the Fiji match through injury, made his first start in the back row for ‌his club Leinster last month, but has been training at number eight with the Ireland squad in recent weeks, and is keeping things simple.

"I'm not going to overthink this," Sheehan said.

"I'm excited about the challenge, getting on the ball, but it hasn't fazed me. I was never going to say no to playing anywhere on the pitch.

"I see it as, once the ball's in play, it's the same role. I just get on with stuff, pick the ball up and go. It can't be that complicated."

World champions South Africa won ‌in Dublin last November and Sheehan said Ireland will need their best ​performance in a long time to even be in contention, while he ‌sees his new position as an advantage.

"At eight you're carrying the ball straight off the bat and you're in the middle of the pitch making some big tackles so I think that's perfect for tomorrow," he said.

"We need to come out of the blocks firing and no better ⁠way than being at eight."

Ireland have ⁠been forced into a late ‌change with prop Thomas Clarkson replacing Sam Illo on the bench.