England and New Zealand meet at Twickenham in the final round of the Nations Championship in what could yet be a rehearsal for next week’s final at the same venue.

Match News and Current Form

England made it four wins in a row with a comprehensive 78-15 victory over Japan last Saturday, a result made all the sweeter as it was against their former head coach Eddie Jones. That result keeps Steve Borthwick’s side in contention for the top place in the North Hemisphere table, beginning this round one point behind France and level on points, but with a stronger points difference, with Ireland.

The hosts will have to wait until both France and Ireland have concluded their fixtures to know if they have reached the final but they will give themselves the best chance of doing so if they get a win with a bonus point. With plenty to play for, Borthwick welcomes back George Furbank, Seb Atkinson and Ollie Chessum to the side who all missed last weekend through injury.

New Zealand also welcome back some big names with Jordie Barrett, Damian McKenzie and Cam Roigard returning alongside wing Will Jordan, who has recovered from a hamstring injury, and missed the unexpected 35-28 defeat in Cardiff, the All Blacks’ first loss to Wales in 73 years.

Despite that shock result, New Zealand’s fourth defeat in their last seven fixtures (W3), Dave Rennie’s side still have their fate in their own hands and with a one point lead over South Africa in the South Hemisphere table, will secure their place back at Twickenham next weekend for the inaugural Nations Championship final if they get a bonus point win this Saturday.

Head-to-Head History

England won when the teams met just over a year ago to end a run of four games without a win over the All Blacks (D1, L3).

Win Probability Flashscore

Hot Stats and Streaks

England have won seven of their eight halves during this Nations Championship campaign.

England have conceded 15-24 points across their last three matches.

New Zealand have recorded 15-25 points in seven of their last eight H2Hs with England.

New Zealand have failed to win 50% (L3, D1) of their eight halves during this Nations Championship campaign.

Key Players to Watch and Missing Players

Will Joseph will be raring to go this weekend after he equalled England’s record of tries in one game (five) last weekend. However, he still trails Will Jordan (six) as the leading try-scorer in the competition with the wing scoring a try in both of his previous H2Hs with England, both at Twickenham.

Immanuel Feyi-Waboso remains out for England while New Zealand’s Quinn Tupaea and Jamie Hannah are injured.

Click here to see the latest team selection news for the Nations Championship.

Betting Analysis

Based on recent H2Hs with England, backing New Zealand to score under 29.5 points looks like a good move.