Josh Adams returns two weeks after scoring a try against Japan.

Wales coach Steve Tandy has made four ⁠changes to his starting XV, including the return of winger Josh Adams ‌and No. 8 Aaron Wainwright, for the Nations ‌Championship test against Australia in ‌Cardiff on Saturday.

Wales produced a shock ‌35-28 victory over New Zealand last ‌weekend, one of their best-ever results, but Tandy has still chosen to rotate ‌his players.

Adams returns in ⁠place of Gabriel Hamer-Webb, ‌while Wainwright takes over from Taine Basham.

The other two changes are also in the pack as flanker ​Alex Mann returns in place of last weekend’s man of the match ⁠James Botham - ​and Ben Carter comes in for Adam Beard in the second row.

There are also two changes on the ‌bench as Kane James takes the place of Carter and Joe Hawkins replaces flyhalf Dan Edwards.

Wales are fifth in the Northern Hemisphere table, but only five points behind second-placed England, though realistically the highest they could climb is fourth.

Wales team:

Starters: 15-Blair Murray, 14-Louis Rees-Zammit, ‌13-Eddie James, 12-Max Llewellyn, 11-Josh Adams, ​10-Sam Costelow, 9-Tomos Williams, 8-Aaron Wainwright, ‌7-Jac Morgan, 6-Alex Mann, 5-Ben Carter, 4-Dafydd Jenkins, 3-Archie Griffin, 2-Dewi Lake (captain), 1-Nicky Smith

Replacements: 16-Ryan Elias, 17-Gareth Thomas, 18-Dillon Lewis, 19-Taine Plumtree, 20-Kane ⁠James, 21-Reuben Morgan-Williams, ⁠22-Joe Hawkins, ‌23-Louie Hennessey

Australia team:

Starters: 15-Tom Wright, ‌14-Max Jorgensen, 13-Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, 12-Len Ikitau, 11-Harry Potter, ​10-Carter Gordon, 9-Ryan Lonergan, 8-Harry Wilson (captain), ‌7-Carlo Tizzano, 6-Rob Valetini, 5-Tom Hooper, 4-Josh Canham, 3-Taniela Tupou, 2-Brandon Paenga-Amosa, 1-Isaac Kailea

Replacements: 16-Billy Pollard, 17-Angus Bell, 18-Allan Alaalatoa, 19-Jeremy Williams, 20-Fraser McReight, 21-Kalani ⁠Thomas, 22-Ben Donaldson, ⁠23-Filipo Daugunu.