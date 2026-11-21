Louis Bielle-Biarrey scored one of his 30 international tries the last time he played against Argentina.

High-flying France will be looking to secure a place in the Nations Championship final by aiming their newfound momentum at an Argentina side who have failed to make their presence felt in the tournament.

Match News and Current Form

There have been some monumental French victories in the Fabien Galthié era, but few would have felt as good as their hard-fought and nail-biting 21-19 win over the world champions South Africa last weekend despite being depleted by injuries. The Six Nations champions have now won ten of their 12 tests this year to prove they’re still one of the best sides in world rugby and should most definitely be considered a threat going into next year's World Cup.

Making the Nations Championship final and giving themselves a shot at the title would cement that status, and entering the weekend atop the Northern Hemisphere standings is certainly the right place to be. Les Bleus will know by then whether no victory, a victory, or a bonus point victory will be needed to top the standings, but considering they scored 32+ points in each of their last 11 matches prior to playing the Springboks, it’s safe to say they’ll be chasing the bonus point win regardless.

Argentina enter the weekend in third place in the Southern Hemisphere standings, with that being their ceiling of where they can finish the group stage of the competition. Felipe Contepomi’s men have braved a barrage of injuries and club absences throughout the tournament, but it ultimately got the best of them with a 35-21 home win over Wales and an unconvincing 19-14 victory over Italy last time out being the only Nations Championship wins to their names thus far.

They’ve been quite comprehensively beaten by the remainder of the Six Nations participants, losing 47-38 to Scotland, 31-24 to England, and 42-12 to Ireland to show they concede far too many points and are not threatening enough in attack to compete. They do have the tendency to pull an incredible performance out of nowhere sometimes, exemplified by them winning more than half of their last nine away matches (W5, L4).

Head-to-Head History

France have won 40 of the 56 H2Hs between these two (D1, L15), including six of the last seven (L1), with Argentina’s last victory on French soil coming in November 2014.

Win Probability Flashscore

Hot Stats and Streaks

France have covered the pre-match handicap in all of their five Nations Championship games thus far.

France have scored the first try and won the race to ten points in all of their five Nations Championship games thus far.

Argentina have not covered the pre-match handicap in all of their five Nations Championship games thus far.

Eight of Argentina’s last ten matches were decided by a single-digit margin.

Key Players to Watch and Missing Players

France’s Louis Bielle-Biarrey made the decisive tackle and scored what turned out to be the match-winning try against South Africa, his 30th try in 29 tests which includes him crossing the whitewash the last time his country played Argentina. Argentinian fly-half Tomás Albornoz is the competition’s third-highest scorer heading into the weekend, and he could be on for another fine performance considering he kicked 13 points the last time he played France.

François Cros dropped out of the matchday squad for France, while Argentina’s Bautista Bernasconi, Joaquín Moro, Justo Piccardo, and Mateo Carreras have all fallen out of the matchday 23 for various reasons.

Click here to see the latest team selection news for the Nations Championship.

Betting Analysis

Les Bleus seem to have been underrated by the bookies while Argentina have been overrated, meaning France to win by 20+ points could be on the cards.