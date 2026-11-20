Montoya was ruled out of last weekend's 19-14 win over Italy due to a concussion suffered the week before in the 45-12 defeat by Ireland in Dublin. He replaces Bautista Bernasconi, who was injured in Genoa and has returned to his club.
In a shake-up of the loose forwards, Juan Martin Gonzalez returns among the starters, replacing veteran Pablo Matera at blindside flanker, with Juan Martin Scelzo moving from the back of the scrum to the open side and Facundo Isa coming in as No. 8.
Tomas Lavanini is brought into the second row to replace Pedro Rubiolo, who drops to the replacements' bench.
Ignacio Mendy will play on the left wing to replace Mateo Carreras, while Lucio Cinti comes into outside centre in place of Justo Piccardo.
Bautista Delguy is back on the right wing with Rodrigo Isgro moving to the substitutes, which allows Geronimo Prisciantelli to start at fullback.
Argentina are in third place in the Southern Hemisphere standings but a slender two points above Australia.
Nations Championship 2026
The inaugural Nations Championship will see six northern hemisphere and six southern hemisphere nations battle it out across six rounds in the July and November international windows before assembling in Twickenham for one unforgettable finals weekend on November 27-29.
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Argentina team:
Starters: 15-Geronimo Prisciantelli, 14-Bautista Delguy, 13-Lucio Cinti, 12-Santiago Chocobares, 11-Ignacio Mendy, 10-Tomas Albornoz, 9-Simon Benitez Cruz, 8-Facundo Isa, 7-Juan Martin Scelzo, 6-Juan Martin Gonzalez, 5-Tomas Lavanini, 4-Guido Petti, 3-Francisco Moreno, 2-Julian Montoya, 1-Boris Wenger
Replacements: 16-Facundo Bosch, 17-Mayco Vivas, 18-Joel Sclavi, 19-Efraín Elias, 20- Pedro Rubiolo, 21-Pablo Matera, 22-Agustin Moyano, 23-Rodrigo Isgro
France team:
Starters: 15-Theo Attissogbe, 14-Aaron Grandidier-Nkanang, 13-Kalvin Gourgues, 12-Yoram Moefana, 11-Louis Bielle-Biarrey, 10-Matthieu Jalibert, 9-Antoine Dupont (captain), 8-Anthony Jelonch, 7-Charles Ollivon, 6-Esteban Capilla, 5-Mickael Guillard, 4-Florian Verhaeghe, 3-Sipili Falatea, 2-Peato Mauvaka, 1-Jean-Baptiste Gros
Replacements: 16-Maxime Lamothe, 17-Jefferson Poirot, 18-Regis Montagne, 19-Tyler Duguid, 20-Cameron Woki, 21-Gregory Alldritt, 22-Maxime Lucu, 23-Emilien Gailleton