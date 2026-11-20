Australia have rotated their front row but ⁠kept the same backline for Saturday’s Nations Championship clash against Wales as they ‌seek to end a run of eight successive ‌losses in Europe.

There are a ‌total of five changes to the side ‌after a narrow 15-12 loss to Scotland ‌at Murrayfield on Sunday.

Isaac Kailea and Taniela Tupou are the new props with ‌Brandon Paenga-Amosa as hooker as ⁠last week’s starting ‌front row drop to the replacements' bench.

Tom ​Hooper is brought into the front row in place of Jeremy ​Williams, who will be among the replacements.

Australia coach Les Kiss on Thursday ⁠also said Carlo ​Tizzano would play on the flank in place of Fraser McReight, who will likely be a key impact player off ‌the bench.

Australia stick with Carter Gordon at fly-half after his comeback last week from a broken leg suffered in the 28-28 draw with Argentina in Mendoza two months ago.

Kalani Thomas has replaced his Queensland Reds teammate Tate McDermott as the back-up scrum-half.

Australia team:

Starters: 15-Tom Wright, ‌14-Max Jorgensen, 13-Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, 12-Len Ikitau, 11-Harry Potter, ​10-Carter Gordon, 9-Ryan Lonergan, 8-Harry Wilson (captain), ‌7-Carlo Tizzano, 6-Rob Valetini, 5-Tom Hooper, 4-Josh Canham, 3-Taniela Tupou, 2-Brandon Paenga-Amosa, 1-Isaac Kailea

Replacements: 16-Billy Pollard, 17-Angus Bell, 18-Allan Alaalatoa, 19-Jeremy Williams, 20-Fraser McReight, 21-Kalani ⁠Thomas, 22-Ben Donaldson, ⁠23-Filipo Daugunu.

Wales team:

Starters: 15-Blair Murray, 14-Louis Rees-Zammit, ‌13-Eddie James, 12-Max Llewellyn, 11-Josh Adams, ​10-Sam Costelow, 9-Tomos Williams, 8-Aaron Wainwright, ‌7-Jac Morgan, 6-Alex Mann, 5-Ben Carter, 4-Dafydd Jenkins, 3-Archie Griffin, 2-Dewi Lake (captain), 1-Nicky Smith

Replacements: 16-Ryan Elias, 17-Gareth Thomas, 18-Dillon Lewis, 19-Taine Plumtree, 20-Kane ⁠James, 21-Reuben Morgan-Williams, ⁠22-Joe Hawkins, ‌23-Louie Hennessey