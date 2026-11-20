There are a total of five changes to the side after a narrow 15-12 loss to Scotland at Murrayfield on Sunday.
Isaac Kailea and Taniela Tupou are the new props with Brandon Paenga-Amosa as hooker as last week’s starting front row drop to the replacements' bench.
Tom Hooper is brought into the front row in place of Jeremy Williams, who will be among the replacements.
Australia coach Les Kiss on Thursday also said Carlo Tizzano would play on the flank in place of Fraser McReight, who will likely be a key impact player off the bench.
Australia stick with Carter Gordon at fly-half after his comeback last week from a broken leg suffered in the 28-28 draw with Argentina in Mendoza two months ago.
Kalani Thomas has replaced his Queensland Reds teammate Tate McDermott as the back-up scrum-half.
Nations Championship 2026
The inaugural Nations Championship will see six northern hemisphere and six southern hemisphere nations battle it out across six rounds in the July and November international windows before assembling in Twickenham for one unforgettable finals weekend on November 27-29.
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Australia team:
Starters: 15-Tom Wright, 14-Max Jorgensen, 13-Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, 12-Len Ikitau, 11-Harry Potter, 10-Carter Gordon, 9-Ryan Lonergan, 8-Harry Wilson (captain), 7-Carlo Tizzano, 6-Rob Valetini, 5-Tom Hooper, 4-Josh Canham, 3-Taniela Tupou, 2-Brandon Paenga-Amosa, 1-Isaac Kailea
Replacements: 16-Billy Pollard, 17-Angus Bell, 18-Allan Alaalatoa, 19-Jeremy Williams, 20-Fraser McReight, 21-Kalani Thomas, 22-Ben Donaldson, 23-Filipo Daugunu.
Wales team:
Starters: 15-Blair Murray, 14-Louis Rees-Zammit, 13-Eddie James, 12-Max Llewellyn, 11-Josh Adams, 10-Sam Costelow, 9-Tomos Williams, 8-Aaron Wainwright, 7-Jac Morgan, 6-Alex Mann, 5-Ben Carter, 4-Dafydd Jenkins, 3-Archie Griffin, 2-Dewi Lake (captain), 1-Nicky Smith
Replacements: 16-Ryan Elias, 17-Gareth Thomas, 18-Dillon Lewis, 19-Taine Plumtree, 20-Kane James, 21-Reuben Morgan-Williams, 22-Joe Hawkins, 23-Louie Hennessey