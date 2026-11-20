Former England international Nathan Hughes returns from injury, having missed last week’s loss to Ireland, to take the place of captain Peceli Yato, who was injured in the 43-15 Dublin defeat.
Yato suffered an ankle injury following an alleged hip-drop tackle by Ireland flyhalf Sam Prendergast, whose subsequent citing was dismissed by an independent disciplinary committee.
Hooker Tevita Ikanivere will captain the team, new coach Jake White announced on Thursday.
Setareki Turagacoke is drafted into the second row in place of Joseva Tamani, while Kitione Salawa comes in on the flank for Lekima Tagitagivalu.
The 24-year-old tighthead prop Marika Parker, from New Zealand’s Taranaki Bulls, is in line to win his first cap after being named among the replacements.
Nations Championship 2026
The inaugural Nations Championship will see six northern hemisphere and six southern hemisphere nations battle it out across six rounds in the July and November international windows before assembling in Twickenham for one unforgettable finals weekend on November 27-29.
Nations Championship fixtures | Nations Championship previews | Nations Championship standings | Nations Championship news | Everything you need to know about the Nations Championship | Where to watch the Nations Championship
Fiji team:
Starters: 15-Ponipate Loganimasi, 14-Selesitino Ravutaumada, 13-Setareki Bituniyata, 12-Josua Tuisova, 11-Jiuta Wainiqolo, 10-Ben Volavola, 9-Frank Lomani, 8-Nathan Hughes, 7-Kitione Salawa, 6-Mesake Vocevoce, 5-Isoa Nasilasila, 4-Setareki Turagacoke, 3-Luke Tagi, 2-Tevita Ikanivere (captain), 1-Peni Ravai
Replacements: 16-Zuriel Togiatama, 17-Vilikesa Nairau, 18-Marika Parker, 19-Joseva Tamani, 20-Etonia Waqa, 21-Terio Tamani, 22-Caleb Muntz, 23-Iosefo Masi.
Italy team:
Starters: 15-Tommaso Allan, 14-Ange Capuozzo, 13-Paolo Odogwu, 12-Leonardo Marin, 11-Monty Ioane, 10-Domingo Miotti, 9-Stephen Varney, 8-Lorenzo Cannone, 7-Manuel Zuliani, 6-Ross Vintcent, 5-Alessandro Ortombina, 4-Niccolo Cannone, 3-Simone Ferrari, 2-Giacomo Nicotera (captain), 1-Danilo Fischetti
Replacements: 16-Gianmarco Lucchesi, 17-Muhamed Hasa, 18-Marco Riccioni, 19-Federico Ruzza, 20-Enoch Opoku Gyamfi, 21-Samuele Locatelli, 22-Alessandro Garbisi, 23-Federico Mori