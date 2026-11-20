Fiji have made three changes ⁠among the forwards but kept the same backline for their Nations ‌Championship clash against Italy in Udine on ‌Saturday.

Former England international Nathan ‌Hughes returns from injury, having missed ‌last week’s loss to Ireland, to ‌take the place of captain Peceli Yato, who was injured in the ‌43-15 Dublin defeat.

Yato suffered ⁠an ankle ‌injury following an alleged hip-drop tackle by ​Ireland flyhalf Sam Prendergast, whose subsequent citing was dismissed by ​an independent disciplinary committee.

Hooker Tevita Ikanivere will captain the team, new coach Jake ⁠White announced ​on Thursday.

Setareki Turagacoke is drafted into the second row in place of Joseva Tamani, while Kitione ‌Salawa comes in on the flank for Lekima Tagitagivalu.

The 24-year-old tighthead prop Marika Parker, from New Zealand’s Taranaki Bulls, is in line to win his first cap after being named among the replacements.

Fiji team:

Starters: 15-Ponipate Loganimasi, 14-Selesitino Ravutaumada, 13-Setareki Bituniyata, ‌12-Josua Tuisova, 11-Jiuta Wainiqolo, 10-Ben Volavola, ​9-Frank Lomani, 8-Nathan Hughes, 7-Kitione ‌Salawa, 6-Mesake Vocevoce, 5-Isoa Nasilasila, 4-Setareki Turagacoke, 3-Luke Tagi, 2-Tevita Ikanivere (captain), 1-Peni Ravai

Replacements: 16-Zuriel Togiatama, 17-Vilikesa Nairau, 18-Marika Parker, 19-Joseva Tamani, 20-Etonia ⁠Waqa, 21-Terio ⁠Tamani, 22-Caleb Muntz, ‌23-Iosefo Masi.

Italy team:

Starters: 15-Tommaso Allan, 14-Ange Capuozzo, 13-Paolo Odogwu, 12-Leonardo ‌Marin, 11-Monty Ioane, 10-Domingo Miotti, 9-Stephen ​Varney, 8-Lorenzo Cannone, 7-Manuel Zuliani, 6-Ross ‌Vintcent, 5-Alessandro Ortombina, 4-Niccolo Cannone, 3-Simone Ferrari, 2-Giacomo Nicotera (captain), 1-Danilo Fischetti

Replacements: 16-Gianmarco Lucchesi, 17-Muhamed Hasa, 18-Marco Riccioni, 19-Federico Ruzza, 20-Enoch Opoku Gyamfi, ⁠21-Samuele Locatelli, ⁠22-Alessandro Garbisi, 23-Federico ‌Mori