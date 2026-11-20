Italy have made two changes ⁠to their side for Saturday's Nations Championship meeting with Fiji ‌in Udine, including a first appearance for former ‌Argentina international Domingo Miotti.

Miotti, ‌who made the last of his ‌10 appearances for Argentina in 2022, ‌comes in at flyhalf to replace Paolo Garbisi, who put in a ‌disappointing performance in last weekend's ⁠19-14 loss ‌to Argentina.

The 30-year-old Miotti turned down ​a call-up from Argentina coach Felipe Contepomi in July.

Alessandro Ortombina comes into the second row in place of Federico Ruzza, ⁠who is ​named among the replacements.

Hooker Giacomo Nicotera continues to captain the side in the absence of Michele Lamaro.

‌Italy are already condemned to last place in the Northern Hemisphere section, having lost all five matches in the competition, while Fiji are bottom of the Southern Hemisphere group without a point.

Italy team:

Starters: 15-Tommaso Allan, 14-Ange Capuozzo, 13-Paolo Odogwu, 12-Leonardo ‌Marin, 11-Monty Ioane, 10-Domingo Miotti, 9-Stephen ​Varney, 8-Lorenzo Cannone, 7-Manuel Zuliani, 6-Ross ‌Vintcent, 5-Alessandro Ortombina, 4-Niccolo Cannone, 3-Simone Ferrari, 2-Giacomo Nicotera (captain), 1-Danilo Fischetti

Replacements: 16-Gianmarco Lucchesi, 17-Muhamed Hasa, 18-Marco Riccioni, 19-Federico Ruzza, 20-Enoch Opoku Gyamfi, ⁠21-Samuele Locatelli, ⁠22-Alessandro Garbisi, 23-Federico ‌Mori

Fiji team:

Starters: 15-Ponipate Loganimasi, 14-Selesitino Ravutaumada, 13-Setareki Bituniyata, ‌12-Josua Tuisova, 11-Jiuta Wainiqolo, 10-Ben Volavola, ​9-Frank Lomani, 8-Nathan Hughes, 7-Kitione ‌Salawa, 6-Mesake Vocevoce, 5-Isoa Nasilasila, 4-Setareki Turagacoke, 3-Luke Tagi, 2-Tevita Ikanivere (captain), 1-Peni Ravai

Replacements: 16-Zuriel Togiatama, 17-Vilikesa Nairau, 18-Marika Parker, 19-Joseva Tamani, 20-Etonia ⁠Waqa, 21-Terio ⁠Tamani, 22-Caleb Muntz, ‌23-Iosefo Masi.