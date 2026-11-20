Jalibert hurt his quadriceps in French Top 14 rugby in September and suffered a further setback in training last month. He has not played since September 20.
Dupont, who played at scrumhalf in the 21-19 win over South Africa while wearing the number 10 jersey, will go back to the number 9 shirt.
Maxime Lucu, who replaced the injured Romain Ntamack against Fiji and the Springboks, will return to the bench.
Galthie has changed his entire third row from last Friday's victory over South Africa, with Anthony Jelonch, Charles Ollivon and Esteban Capilla in place of Gregory Alldritt, Cameron Woki and Francois Cros.
Capilla will make his first start.
France will qualify for the final if they earn a bonus point win over Argentina, regardless of the other results.
Nations Championship 2026
The inaugural Nations Championship will see six northern hemisphere and six southern hemisphere nations battle it out across six rounds in the July and November international windows before assembling in Twickenham for one unforgettable finals weekend on November 27-29.
Nations Championship fixtures | Nations Championship previews | Nations Championship standings | Nations Championship news | Everything you need to know about the Nations Championship | Where to watch the Nations Championship
France team:
Starters: 15-Theo Attissogbe, 14-Aaron Grandidier-Nkanang, 13-Kalvin Gourgues, 12-Yoram Moefana, 11-Louis Bielle-Biarrey, 10-Matthieu Jalibert, 9-Antoine Dupont (captain), 8-Anthony Jelonch, 7-Charles Ollivon, 6-Esteban Capilla, 5-Mickael Guillard, 4-Florian Verhaeghe, 3-Sipili Falatea, 2-Peato Mauvaka, 1-Jean-Baptiste Gros
Replacements: 16-Maxime Lamothe, 17-Jefferson Poirot, 18-Regis Montagne, 19-Tyler Duguid, 20-Cameron Woki, 21-Gregory Alldritt, 22-Maxime Lucu, 23-Emilien Gailleton
Argentina team:
Starters: 15-Geronimo Prisciantelli, 14-Bautista Delguy, 13-Lucio Cinti, 12-Santiago Chocobares, 11-Ignacio Mendy, 10-Tomas Albornoz, 9-Simon Benitez Cruz, 8-Facundo Isa, 7-Juan Martin Scelzo, 6-Juan Martin Gonzalez, 5-Tomas Lavanini, 4-Guido Petti, 3-Francisco Moreno, 2-Julian Montoya, 1-Boris Wenger
Replacements: 16-Facundo Bosch, 17-Mayco Vivas, 18-Joel Sclavi, 19-Efraín Elias, 20- Pedro Rubiolo, 21-Pablo Matera, 22-Agustin Moyano, 23-Rodrigo Isgro