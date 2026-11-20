Matthieu Jalibert at France training in Paris this week.

France's Matthieu Jalibert will start at flyhalf ⁠for Saturday's Nations Championship clash against Argentina, alongside Antoine Dupont at ‌scrumhalf, ending an injury crisis in the pivot ‌position, coach Fabien Galthie said on ‌Thursday.

Jalibert hurt his quadriceps in French ‌Top 14 rugby in September and ‌suffered a further setback in training last month. He has not played since September ‌20.

Dupont, who played at ⁠scrumhalf in ‌the 21-19 win over South Africa while wearing ​the number 10 jersey, will go back to the number 9 ​shirt.

Maxime Lucu, who replaced the injured Romain Ntamack against Fiji and ⁠the Springboks, will ​return to the bench.

Galthie has changed his entire third row from last Friday's victory over South Africa, with Anthony ‌Jelonch, Charles Ollivon and Esteban Capilla in place of Gregory Alldritt, Cameron Woki and Francois Cros.

Capilla will make his first start.

France will qualify for the final if they earn a bonus point win over Argentina, regardless of the other results.

France team:

Starters: 15-Theo Attissogbe, 14-Aaron ‌Grandidier-Nkanang, 13-Kalvin Gourgues, 12-Yoram Moefana, 11-Louis ​Bielle-Biarrey, 10-Matthieu Jalibert, 9-Antoine Dupont (captain), 8-Anthony ‌Jelonch, 7-Charles Ollivon, 6-Esteban Capilla, 5-Mickael Guillard, 4-Florian Verhaeghe, 3-Sipili Falatea, 2-Peato Mauvaka, 1-Jean-Baptiste Gros

Replacements: 16-Maxime Lamothe, 17-Jefferson Poirot, 18-Regis Montagne, 19-Tyler Duguid, 20-Cameron ⁠Woki, 21-Gregory ⁠Alldritt, 22-Maxime Lucu, ‌23-Emilien Gailleton

Argentina team:

Starters: 15-Geronimo ‌Prisciantelli, 14-Bautista Delguy, 13-Lucio Cinti, 12-Santiago Chocobares, ​11-Ignacio Mendy, 10-Tomas Albornoz, 9-Simon Benitez Cruz, ‌8-Facundo Isa, 7-Juan Martin Scelzo, 6-Juan Martin Gonzalez, 5-Tomas Lavanini, 4-Guido Petti, 3-Francisco Moreno, 2-Julian Montoya, 1-Boris Wenger

Replacements: 16-Facundo Bosch, 17-Mayco Vivas, 18-Joel Sclavi, 19-Efraín Elias, 20- Pedro Rubiolo, ⁠21-Pablo Matera, 22-Agustin ⁠Moyano, 23-Rodrigo Isgro