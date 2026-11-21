Australia brought Wales down to earth after last weekend's historic victory ⁠over the All Blacks with a narrow 29-26 Nations Championship win on Saturday that secured the ‌Wallabies a spot in the fifth-place play-off.

A packed Millennium Stadium crowd, ‌still relishing the memory of a first win ‌over New Zealand in 73 years, was in full voice ‌throughout but silenced at full-time as Wales fell to ‌a seventh loss in 12 tests this year.

Tries from Taniela Tupou and Brandon Paenga-Amosa gave Australia a 12-7 lead at ‌half-time, and Max Jorgensen and Len Ikitau ⁠crossed after the ‌break as the Wallabies snapped a four-match losing streak.

The win sent ​Australia above Argentina into third place in the Southern Hemisphere standings, and they will play ​Ireland at Twickenham next Saturday.

Wales finished fifth in the Northern Hemisphere standings and will play Japan in the ⁠play-off for ninth place ​in London on Saturday.

The home side were held up over the line twice before skipper Dewi Lake scored two tries off the back of rolling mauls either ‌side of half-time.

Wales showcased brilliant backline skills to send full-back Blair Murray over for a try in the 55th minute that briefly put them in front at 21-19.

The Wallabies had an Allan Alaalatoa try scratched off for a knock-on around the hour mark, but centre Ikitau went over in the 64th minute on the back of 24 attacking phases.

Australia fly-half Carter Gordon slotted ‌a penalty in the 74th minute to give the ​Wallabies a 29-21 lead, which proved enough for ‌victory despite Wales securing a fourth try through replacement hooker Ryan Elias two minutes from time.

Wales battled for the winning score in the last few minutes, but their attempt to go the length ⁠of the field was ⁠ended when the ball ‌was knocked on.

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