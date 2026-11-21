France will play South Africa in the inaugural Nations Championship final at Twickenham next weekend after beating Argentina 45-17 on Saturday.

That bonus-point victory secured top spot in the northern hemisphere pool for France ahead of England and Ireland, while the Springboks finished just ahead of New Zealand in the southern hemisphere section.

Tries from Mickael Guillard, Peato Mauvaka, Emilien Gailleton, Tyler Duguid, Louis Bielle-Biarrey and two from Kalvin Gourgues gave France a hard-fought but ultimately comfortable win against determined opponents, whose defeat saw them drop to fourth in the Southern Hemisphere table.

Argentina were well in the match until two second-half cards cost them dearly.

They will play Scotland for seventh place next week.

England's stunning dismantling of New Zealand earlier in the day meant that France came into the match knowing that only a full five points would send them into the final.

Ireland's win over South Africa had dropped France down to third in the Northern Hemisphere standings.

The world champions' bonus point in that defeat ensured they would be in the final, and France made sure to join them.

There were perhaps some early nerves as the returning fly-half Matthieu Jalibert dropped Argentina's first high ball under no pressure.

But they had settled down by the seventh minute when captain Antoine Dupont's inch-perfect kick set up a five-yard scrum, after which Guillard forced his way over.

But just as France's scrum struggled last week against the world champions, Argentina dominated that sector in the early stages.

A succession of scrums led to centre Justo Piccardo burrowing over.

Tomas Albornoz converted and then kicked the Pumas in front with a penalty in front of the sticks.

Bielle-Biarrey looked to have scored a second French try with a deft step inside, but he knocked on in the tackle as he crossed the try line.

France were uncharacteristically error-prone and wasteful, but they finally nailed a line-out catch-and-drive to shove Mauvaka over in the corner on 34 minutes.

Marshalled by newly installed defence coach Shaun Edwards, Argentina's light blue and white wall was proving a tough nut to crack.

But crack it, France did early in the second half when a delightful delayed pass from Jalibert sent Gourgues through a gap to score.

Still, France struggled to break down the tough Pumas, who defended doggedly until replacement prop Mayco Vivas was sent to the sin bin for head contact - a card subsequently upgraded to a red after a bunker review.

Les Bleus made them pay almost immediately as replacement Gailleton crossed in the corner for the bonus-point try.

Argentina's discipline deserted them and Pumas captain Julian Montoya was yellow-carded at the breakdown.

The floodgates opened as Duguid took a pass from Dupont to score and then Gourgues bagged his second with a run down the line from virtually halfway.

But Pablo Matera picked off a Bielle-Biarrey pass to give the 13 men a consolation.

Bielle-Biarrey made up for it by latching onto a Dupont chip to score his 31st try in 30 Tests.

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