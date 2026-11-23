New Zealand Rugby gave its full backing to All Blacks coach Dave Rennie on Monday despite a first ⁠loss to Wales in 73 years and a 37-12 thrashing at the hands of England in the Nations Championship over the last two weekends.

Rennie ‌has won seven of 12 tests since taking over in March in the wake of Scott Robertson's ‌departure halfway through his contract following a poor review of the 2025 ‌All Blacks season.

"I've told Dave that and I'm happy to state that publicly that ‌he has our full support," NZR boss Steve Lancaster told Radio New Zealand ‌from England on Monday.

"We're confident that we have the right person coaching this team, no question in our minds.

"I've had the benefit of being in this team environment over the course ‌of this year and they're a very strong ⁠and aligned group. There's clear leadership. The ‌team are behind Dave, but they know what they have to achieve.

"The last two ​weeks' performance is really disappointing and we need to understand how that's come to pass, but no question over Dave being the right ​person to lead the team."

Lancaster said all the signs pointed to progress being made in the All Blacks set-up less than a year before they head ⁠to Australia looking for a ​fourth World Cup triumph.

"In terms of what we're seeing within the team environment, within the way the team is performing, notwithstanding the last two weeks, which we're absolutely going to have to own and understand, we've seen some positive shifts," ‌Lancaster added.

Lancaster accepted that the tour of South Africa in August and September might have taken too much out of the All Blacks players.

"We probably, neither ourselves nor South Africa, fully appreciated just how gruelling that ... series was," he said.

"Those four tests were unbelievable in their intensity, the quality of the rugby, but South Africa have lost their last two matches, three of their last four and we've lost our last two.

"We will have to look deeper to understand whether that has been a factor or not, and if it has, what ‌we need to change to ensure that we don't see that again."

Fortunately for ​Rennie and the All Blacks, they have a chance to make immediate ‌amends for their loss to England when they return to Twickenham for the Nations Championship third-place playoff against Steve Borthwick's side on Saturday.

"There's no lack of resolve or motivation," said Lancaster.

"There wasn't going into last week either, right? So that's kind of what makes it a little bit inexplicable, ⁠but the team will absolutely be ⁠doing everything they can to ‌get up and finish the year on a positive note."