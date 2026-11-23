Emmanuel Tshituka could make his Springboks debut off the bench

South Africa have made seven changes and one position swap ⁠for the Nations Championship final against France at Twickenham on Sunday, with a potential ‌debut off the bench for loose-forward Emmanuel Tshituka.

Sacha ‌Feinberg-Mngomezulu moved to fullback for the injured ‌Damian Willemse and is replaced at flyhalf by ‌Manie Libbok. Cobus Reinach will start at scrumhalf.

The rest of the backline remains the same with Damian de Allende and Jesse Kriel the centres, and ‌Ethan Hooker and Kurt-Lee Arendse on ⁠the wing.

The ‌back row of the scrum is also unchanged with ​captain Siya Kolisi and Pieter-Steph du Toit the flankers alongside number eight Cameron Hanekom.

Salmaan ​Moerat comes in at lock alongside Lood de Jager, and there is a new front ⁠row of hooker ​Jan-Hendrik Wessels, and props Gerhard Steenekamp and Thomas du Toit.

DR Congo-born Tshituka, whose brother Vincent is a Springbok, could debut off the bench, which ‌has a 6-2 split between forwards and backs.

"We are disappointed in our last two games because we were not as effective as we should have been in a few areas of the game, and that cost us," suspended coach Rassie Erasmus said.

France beat the Springboks 21-19 in Paris in a pool match this ‌month.

SA Rugby announced earlier on Monday that veteran hooker Bongi Mbonambi would link up with the squad this week, while injured lock Ruan Nortje and peop Ntuthuko Mchunu would return to South Africa.

Team: 15-Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, 14-Kurt-Lee Arendse, 13-Jesse Kriel, 12-Damian ​de Allende, 11-Ethan Hooker, 10-Manie Libbok, 9-Cobus Reinach, ‌8-Cameron Hanekom, 7-Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6-Siya Kolisi (captain), 5-Lood de Jager, 4-Salmaan Moerat, 3-Thomas du Toit, 2-Jan-Hendrik Wessels, 1-Gerhard Steenekamp.

Replacements: 16-Malcolm Marx, 17-Ox Nche, 18-Wilco Louw, 19-Eben Etzebeth, 20-Paul ⁠de Villiers, 21-Emmanuel ⁠Tshituka, 22-Morne van den ‌Berg, 23-Canan Moodie.