Less than five months since Ireland beat Australia 33-31 in Sydney, the two teams meet again in the Nations Championship fifth-place final at Twickenham on Friday evening.

Match News and Current Form

Despite winning five of their six games in the regular season (L1), the same record as France and England, fewer bonus points along the way meant that Ireland finished in third place in the table. Their solitary defeat came away to New Zealand in July and Ireland’s overall form across 2026 remains extremely impressive, underpinned by having won nine of their last ten matches.

That includes last weekend’s 20-17 victory over South Africa, the top-ranked side in the world, and another win here would see them gain enough rankings points to at least temporarily overtake the Springboks to become the world’s best team. Head coach Andy Farrell has made two personnel changes to his starting team for this game at Twickenham. Nick Timoney comes in at number eight and Jacob Stockdale returns on the wing, while lock Tadhg Beirne captains the side.

Australia ended a run of four straight defeats with a narrow 29-26 win over Wales last weekend, a game in which they trailed with 26 minutes remaining. Although they also finished in third place in their hemisphere table, the Wallabies’ record was far inferior to their opponents in this final, losing four of their six games (W2).

Allan Alaalatoa will co-captain Australia on his 100th appearance for the side while scrum-half Kalani Thomas will make his first Test start and wing James Ramm will get his first cap. Alaalatoa’s co-captain Harry Wilson starts on the bench as does 37-year-old Kurtley Beale, who last took the field for his country in 2021.

Head-to-Head History

Ireland have won the last six H2Hs while the Wallabies have not won a H2H outside Australia since 2013.

Win Probability Flashscore

Hot Stats and Streaks

Ireland scored 17-21 first half points across each of their last three games.

Ireland’s winning margin in seven of their last eight H2H victories has been five points or fewer.

Australia have scored ten second-half points or fewer across their last seven H2Hs.

Australia have not scored more than two first-half tries in any of their last five games.

Key Players to Watch and Missing Players

Rónan Kelleher has been ‘Mr Consistent’ across Ireland’s last three games, recording a try in each match. Max Jorgensen has done the same for Australia, with all three of his tries coming from the 39th minute onwards.

For Ireland, stand-in captain Dan Sheehan is suspended and Mack Hansen is injured while Australia have no new injury issues.

Click here to see the latest team selection news for the Nations Championship.

Betting Analysis

With slightly longer odds than Kelleher, backing Max Jorgensen to get another try looks like a smart move.