Experienced loose forward Pieter-Steph ⁠du Toit has been ruled out of ‌Sunday’s Nations Championship final against ‌France at Twickenham ‌with an injury, SA ‌Rugby said in a ‌statement on Wednesday.

Double World Cup winner ‌Du Toit was named ⁠in ‌the starting XV on Monday ​but will now return to South ​Africa along with injured fullback Damian Willemse Both ⁠players ​suffered knocks in the defeat to Ireland in Dublin.

Coach Rassie Erasmus ‌has not yet named a replacement in the team for Du Toit and will wait until later in the week to do so.

The Springboks lost ‌back-to-back tests to ​France and Ireland in ‌the pool stage of the Nations Championship but still finished top of the southern hemisphere ⁠table.

Assistant coach Tony Brown says the players are fired up to put that right in their French rematch.

“It’s obviously never good to lose a test match, and it’s not great to lose two in a row (following the defeat against Ireland), so the team is hurting and we want to perform better,” said Brown.

“At the end of the day, if you’re in a final, you’re in it, and the best team will win on the day, so our preparation and thoughts are only on Sunday and making sure we perform better than we have in the last two weeks.

"This week we’ve placed a massive focus on executing in every situation on attack,” said the former All Black flyhalf.

“We want to get back to what makes us a good rugby team — not just on attack, but being strong at set piece time, defensively, in the air, and on the ground. Every momentum shift is going to be massive in the final, and all the different parts of your game have to work if you want to win.”