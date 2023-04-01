49ers DT Arik Armstead to undergo surgery after playing through torn meniscus in playoffs

Reuters
San Francisco 49ers starting defensive tackle Arik Armstead (30) came back from a torn right meniscus to play in the playoffs, and he will undergo surgery this offseason.

Armstead told reporters Tuesday that he didn't think he would be able to return for the postseason after suffering the injury Week 13 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

But after missing the final five games of the regular season, and getting a sixth week off thanks to San Francisco's No. 1 playoff seed and a first-round bye, Armstead played in the Niners' three playoff games. He had a sack and six total tackles in the Super Bowl LVIII loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Armstead said he hopes he can return in time for the start of training camp this summer.

He compiled five sacks and 27 tackles in 12 games (all starts) in 2023. In a nine-year NFL career spent entirely with San Francisco, Armstead has 302 tackles, 33.5 sacks, 88 quarterback hits and three forced fumbles over 116 games (97 starts).

San Francisco general manager John Lynch also revealed Tuesday that defensive tackle Javon Hargrave finished the season playing through a torn ligament in his thumb.

Hargrave also had a sack in the Super Bowl and posted seven sacks and 44 tackles over 16 games (all starts) in 2023, his first campaign with the 49ers. He was named to his second Pro Bowl, the first coming in 2021 while with Philadelphia.

American footballArmstead ArikHargrave JavonSan Francisco 49ersKansas City ChiefsAmerican Sports
