Alexander-Arnold and Grealish ruled out of England duty

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Alexander-Arnold and Grealish ruled out of England duty
Alexander-Arnold and Grealish ruled out of England duty
Trent Alexander-Arnold was injured during Liverpool's 3-0 win over Fulham on Sunday
Trent Alexander-Arnold was injured during Liverpool's 3-0 win over Fulham on Sunday
AFP
Trent Alexander-Arnold (24) and Jack Grealish (27) were forced to withdraw from the England squad for upcoming games against Ukraine and Scotland due to injury on Monday.

Grealish missed Manchester City's 5-1 win over Fulham on Saturday, while Alexander-Arnold was forced off with a hamstring problem after starring on Sunday in Liverpool's 3-0 victory over Aston Villa.

"The pair reported to St George’s Park on Monday but have since withdrawn from the Three Lions squad following checks on injuries sustained prior to camp," the English Football Association said in a statement.

England face Ukraine in Wroclaw, Poland on Saturday in a Euro 2024 qualifier before taking on Scotland in a friendly to mark the 150th anniversary of the first fixture between the nations on September 12th in Glasgow.

No player has been added to Gareth Southgate's squad.

The Three Lions are well on course to qualify for Euro 2024 after taking maximum points from their first four qualifiers.

Mentions
FootballAlexander-Arnold TrentGrealish JackEnglandLiverpoolManchester City
Related Articles
Harry Kane leaves Tottenham and Premier League behind in search of glory
Who's missing? Virgil van Dijk begins suspension
Manager Klopp praises fired-up Darwin Nunez after Liverpool comeback victory
Show more
Football
Team of the Week: Ronaldo and Haaland show class again
Manchester United's Antony investigated for domestic violence
Spain men's team condemn Rubiales after Hermoso kiss
Koeman wants Dutch team to toughen up before Euro qualifiers
Sergio Ramos returns to boyhood club Sevilla
Serie A could launch own video service if TV bids fall short
Saudi Pro League clubs to play in Iran after travel ban lifted
Weekend highlights: Historic Haaland, celebs flock for Messi
Updated
Goalkeeper Onana confirms Cameroon return
Most Read
Drained Swiatek eyes reset after US Open shock
Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla postponed due to flood risk
United manager Ten Hag fumes after stoppage-time loss to Arsenal
Sabalenka looks for US Open progress with top ranking in the bag

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
+18

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings