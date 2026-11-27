Texas quarterback Arch Manning gets sacked by Texas A&M linebacker Taurean York as the Longhorns battled the Aggies at Kyle Field in 2024

The regular-season grand finale is here! And this is no ordinary week. College football is gearing up for one of its most exciting and highly anticipated traditions: Rivalry Week! The biggest rivals will face off with pride, tradition, and bragging rights on the line.

This is about much more than winning or losing. When you face your biggest opponent, emotions run high, and every play carries extra meaning. Week 13 is nicknamed “Hate Week” for a reason. These rivalries are personal.

Week 12 recap

Georgia solidified its spot at the top of the rankings with a dominant 34-6 win over South Carolina. The Bulldogs clinched a spot in the SEC championship game and await their opponent. #2 Utah Utes outplayed TCU 38-17 to secure a Big 12 championship appearance. Utah will face either its in-state rival in BYU or the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

#10 BYU faced unranked Kansas, and the Jayhawks kept the Cougars on their toes. BYU’s season success depended on this game, as a loss would most likely eliminate them from the playoff race. But the Cougars prevailed, outlasting the Jayhawks 31-29 in the third overtime.

“Those guys gave us a tough game, and they’re such a better team than what their record shows,” said BYU head coach Kalani Sitake. “I thought we might have had the game under control at some moments, and they just kept fighting back.”

This wasn’t the only matchup that went to a triple overtime. The former No. 4-ranked UCLA fought the unranked Michigan Wolverines, and Michigan found a recipe to take down the Bruins in Ann Arbor and make the Big Ten title game race a bit more interesting as the Wolverines edged the Bruins 18-16 and gave UCLA its first loss of the season.

“Today, it showed that it's within us to go out there and dominate,” said Michigan’s quarterback Brye Underwood.

The Nebraska Cornhuskers beat the former No. 14-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes 31-28, the former No. 18 Arizona needed overtime to beat Kansas State 35-28, and the reigning-champion Indiana Hoosiers suffered a bad loss to the previously unranked Washington team. The Hoosiers dropped six spots in the rankings and are currently just outside of the playoff picture.

“I give Washington a lot of credit; great win for them,” Indiana coach Curt Cignetti said. “Our guys fought in the second half, but they made one more play than we did, and that was it.”

Week 13 of college football brings another weekend of high-stakes matchups, this time filled with heated rivalries. There’s going to be plenty of drama. But with the end of the regular season just around the corner, teams are competing for CFP spots and conference championship berths, making every result potentially season-defining.

While the rivalries take center stage, some teams are striving to advance to the conference title game. We have covered the biggest rivalries in college football here. Those are a must-watch, but so are the following matchups that will determine who punches their ticket into Week 14.

The Lone Star Showdown is back! The Longhorns are chasing a spot in the postseason bracket and potentially in the SEC Championship Game. Texas must win to keep its chances of competing next week alive, while Alabama must lose to Auburn or Tennessee must lose to Vanderbilt, as Texas holds the head-to-head tiebreaker over those two programs.

Meanwhile, the Aggies are hoping to salvage a disappointing season by taking down their biggest rival. Last season Texas A&M lost to Texas 27-17 in Austin. This time, the Aggies have the home-field advantage - their 12th man - and are looking for revenge.

Texas enters the regular-season finale with a 9-2 record and a five-game winning streak. After suffering back-to-back losses earlier in the season, Steve Sarkisian's squad has found its rhythm at the right time. Texas delivered a statement performance last weekend, dismantling Arkansas 45-3.

Quarterback Arch Manning tallied 287 yards and two touchdowns and should have plenty of confidence against the Aggies after struggling earlier in the season. The Longhorns also rely on their defense - the stellar unit allows just 16.5 points per game. Edge Colin Simmons ranks fifth in the nation with 10.5 sacks this season.

The Aggies are 4-7 and have lost four straight games, officially missing out on bowl eligibility. Their offense has struggled, as quarterback Marcel Reed has been troubled by inconsistency and has more interceptions than touchdowns. Texas A&M hasn’t beaten a ranked opponent yet this year.

But rivalry games rarely follow the script. Playing in front of a packed Kyle Field, Mike Elko's team will have plenty of motivation to spoil Texas' postseason ambitions. The Texas defense should control the struggling offense of the Aggies, but with bragging rights on the line and Elko being on the hot seat, a rank win for Texas A&M might be closer than it seems.

Focus point: Texas A&M has been struggling offensively and scored just 23 points over the last three games, but defensively, the Aggies have been doing spectacularly. They allow just 19.8 points per game, ranking 31st nationally, and limit opponents to a 32.4% conversion rate on third downs, the 24th-best mark in the country. If the Aggies' defense can make life difficult for Arch Manning and keep the Longhorns' offense off the field, Texas A&M could keep this rivalry game much closer than expected.

When: Friday, November 27, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Kyle Field, College Station, Texas

By losing to Michigan, the Bruins greatly complicated their journey to the playoffs and the Big Ten title game. Previously undefeated, they fell in the CFP Poll and gave other programs a chance to compete for the conference crown. Still, UCLA controls its fate, but there is no more room for error.

Everything will go down in the battle of Los Angeles as the Bruins take on the Trojans in the Rose Bowl. With both rivals ranked in the top 15, the 96th meeting between these programs promises plenty of drama.

The Bruins have had a tremendous season under first-year coach Bob Chesney. UCLA went from a 3-9 season to a 10-1 record. Despite the heartbreaking loss to Michigan, the Bruins remain a poised team, and a victory over USC will send them to the title game in Indianapolis and strengthen their playoff resume.

However, UCLA is dealing with major adversity at the quarterback position. Starter Nico Iamaleava suffered a season-ending injury earlier in the year, and his replacement, Ty Dieffenbach, was carted off the field against Michigan. He has not been ruled out against USC yet, but if he is unavailable, the Bruins will turn to their originally third-string playmaker.

There are way too many questions regarding the UCLA offense, but its defense remains as strong as a brick wall. The Bruins hold their opponents to only 14.5 points per game, and teams have struggled to find ways to consistently score over UCLA. Linebacker Jalen Woods leads the team with 75 tackles, and the Bruins allow just four yards per play, ranking first nationally.

The Bruins have intercepted 20 passes this season, the most in the FBS, and if they can pressure USC quarterback Jayden Maiava and force turnovers, they could turn the game in their favor.

USC is 8-3 and still has an opportunity to finish on a high note. Maiava will be looking to deliver another strong performance, while the defense will have a critical assignment: putting pressure on UCLA's shaky quarterback position. The Rose Bowl might turn into an epic defensive battle where every single yard will play a major role.

Focus point: The campuses are only 12 miles apart, making this showdown a bit more special. This is the 96th meeting between the two programs, and USC leads the series 52-34-7. The Trojans won three of the last four meetings and will be looking to retain the Victory Bell for another year, a 295-pound brass locomotive bell on a wheeled carriage that turned into a trophy. It has been awarded to the winner since 1942 and gets painted blue if UCLA wins, red if USC finishes on top.

When: Saturday, November 28, at 3:30 p.m. ET

Where: Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California

The clash of two North Carolina teams brings another exciting rivalry matchup to Hate Week. The ACC championship game has been set, but the Demon Deacons are fighting for a playoff berth and a good seed in the bracket. The Blue Devils are out of the postseason but hoping to end their regular season in style and spoil their in-state rival's historic campaign.

Wake Forest is 10-1, and their only loss came to the Miami Hurricanes. The two elite programs will square off for the ACC crown, and the Demon Deacons will have a shot at redemption. The program is riding an eight-game winning streak and carries plenty of momentum and confidence.

Head coach Jake Dickert has built one of the most dangerous teams in the country, and besides securing a CFP spot and taking down its rival, there’s more on the line for Wake Forest. A victory over Duke would give the school its first 11-win regular season in program history.

The best way to describe the Demon Deacons over the last few weeks is simple: dominant. They outscored their opponents 393-94 in the last eight contests, averaging an incredible 49.1 points per game while holding their competitors to just 11.8 points per game.

Quarterback Gio Lopez has been sensational, throwing for 21 touchdowns with just one interception while adding 10 rushing scores. His ability to make plays both through the air and on the ground makes Wake Forest's offense difficult to contain.

It’s been a different story for Duke. After a promising 4-0 start, the Blue Devils struggled and are 7-4 now. After losing to Miami in Week 11, Duke suffered another setback last week, as the Blue Devils lost to Clemson 20-10 at home and managed to tally just 247 total yards.

Duke’s biggest weapon is running back Nate Sheppard. Through 11 games, the star sophomore has 1,436 rushing yards and 20 rushing touchdowns, leading the nation in all-purpose yards per game (167.1), total touchdowns (24), and scoring (13.3 points per game). He’s the centerpiece of Duke’s offense.

This time, the home-field advantage will be on the side of the Demon Deacons, as the Blue Devils travel to hostile territory. With Sheppard playing the football of his life, Duke's best chance to pull off the upset is to establish the run and keep Wake Forest's offense on the sideline.

Fun fact: Duke won the last four meetings between the two rivals, motivated to keep the streak going and upset the tremendous Wake Forest team that has been playing at a completely different level over the past two months.

Focus point: Not everything has been going perfectly for Wake Forest. Earlier this week, the Demon Deacons learned that they lost their superstar running back Ty Clark to an undisclosed, season-ending injury. Clark is the team’s leading rusher and has 115 carries, 591 rushing yards, and 11 touchdowns on the year. As the most important part of the season gets closer, Wake Forest suffered a major blow and must quickly reshape its strategy.

When: Saturday, November 28, 2026, at 3:30 p.m. ET

Where: Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium, Winston-Salem, North Carolina