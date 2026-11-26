Caleb Williams hit Rome Odunze for a game-winning touchdown with three seconds remaining on Thursday as the Chicago Bears beat the Detroit Lions 39-35 in an NFL Thanksgiving holiday thriller.

Williams's six-yard pass to Odunze - who managed to get both feet down in the back corner of the end zone - gave the Bears their first lead of a pulsating game in Detroit, where victory lifted them to 9-2 and into the NFC North division lead over the 8-3 Lions.

"We knew we needed a big one," Odunze said. "Luckily the O-line held up for me. Caleb delivered the ball exactly where it needed to be, and I was able to make a play in the back of the end zone."

Williams connected on 30 of 44 passes for 345 yards and two touchdowns - both to Odunze.

The Bears had two rushing touchdowns from Kyle Monangai and one from D'Andre Swift to help offset a monster game from Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs, who ran for 205 yards and three TDs.

The Bears erased an early 10-point deficit, knotting it at 10-10 on Monangai's first touchdown with 4:07 left in the first half.

Jared Goff hit Sam LaPorta with an 11-yard scoring pass to push Detroit's lead to 19-10 going into halftime, but Monangai's two-yard TD had the Bears back within two, minutes into the third quarter.

The Lions finally appeared to be in control after Gibbs motored 70 yards for a touchdown that gave Detroit a 35-24 lead with 8:20 remaining.

Chicago responded with a three-play, 71-yard drive capped by Williams's 41-yard scoring pass to Odunze.

Detroit's next possession ended with a Goff interception, the Lions coming up empty on two straight possessions before the Bears put together their game-winning drive.