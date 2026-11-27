The Philadelphia Eagles faced a double digit deficit on Thanksgiving against the Dallas Cowboys, but erased it all with a game winner in the final seconds to make Thanksgiving history.

In Dallas, the Philadelphia Eagles erased a 21-point third-quarter deficit to beat the Cowboys 39-38.

Jake Elliott drilled a 59-yard field goal with two seconds remaining for Philadelphia, who scored 22 points in the fourth quarter.

"A lot of adversity, a lot of things we had to battle through," Elliott said. "This team just keeps showing up. Every single week we keep fighting."

The Eagles' game-winning drive came after the Cowboys, leading by two, opted to go for it on fourth-and-one with 55 seconds left.

Quarterback Dak Prescott was sacked and the Eagles capitalized.

Philadelphia quarterback Joe Milton threw for 331 yards and three touchdowns, two of them to DeVonta Smith, and ran for another TD.

Prescott threw for 291 yards and two touchdowns, but special teams miscues hurt the Cowboys. The Eagles scored a touchdown off a blocked punt and Dallas kicker Brandon Aubrey missed a 40-yard field goal in the final period.

With the Cowboys coming into this game sitting at 5-6 on the season, this was their chance to make a genuine playoff push against the then 3-7 Eagles, but as we've seen on Thanksgiving before, absolutely anything can happen, especially when two division rivals meet.

Following the Eagles field goal, the Cowboys had one shot to potentially pull off a miracle, but in the end, that didn't happen, with Philadelphia causing a major upset over a key rival as NFL fans see the second dramatic, incredible contest of the day.