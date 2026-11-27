After two dramatic games to start Thanksgiving, the Buffalo Bills capped it off with a low-scoring win over the Kansas City Chiefs, sealed at the buzzer by Tyler Bass.

The Buffalo Bills came into Thanksgiving action with a 9-1 record, and with a victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, they've taken one more step towards the No. 1 seed in the entire AFC. It wasn't a pretty game however, as both offenses struggled in the rain, with neither star QB Patrick Mahomes or Josh Allen topping 200 passing yards on the day.

In fact, despite the win, Allen had a total of 81 passing yards, no Touchdowns and two interceptions in the game, with the team winning in spite of him. The main reason for that success came from running back James Cook who not only tallied 117 yards, but added the Bills only TD of the night in the second quarter.

The scoresheet doesn't read much better for Mahomes either, as he was 16/29 with 174 yards and no TD or INT, with back Emmett Johnson tallying the Chiefs only score of the night in the third quarter, briefly giving the Chiefs a 10-7 lead.

In the fourth quarter though, with the defense's dominating, it was the Bills that managed to find the most offense of either team, with Tyler Bass tying the game at 10-10 early, setting up a very dramatic finish.

While both teams had their opportunities, neither could sustain offense, and in the final moments, the game was still tied, with both teams having a chance to pick up a dramatic Thanksgiving Day victory. However, it was Bass that stepped up again, drilling a 57-yard field goal as time expired to give the Bills the win as they move to 10-1 on the season.

This capped off a dramatic night in the NFL, with Bears-Lions, Eagles-Cowboys and Bills-Chiefs all being decided in the final moments, and while Josh Allen wasn't great in this one, the AFC's top seed survives as the Bills continue finding ways to win.