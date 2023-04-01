Bills' Damar Hamlin named finalist for NFL's Comeback Player of the Year

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. American football
  3. NFL
  4. Bills' Damar Hamlin named finalist for NFL's Comeback Player of the Year
Bills' Damar Hamlin named finalist for NFL's Comeback Player of the Year
Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during a January 2023 game
Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during a January 2023 game
Reuters
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (25) was named a finalist for the National Football League's Comeback Player of the Year award on Thursday following his return this season after suffering cardiac arrest during a January 2023 game.

Hamlin, who had his heartbeat restored on the field, made a remarkable recovery as he was discharged from hospital after nine days and cleared for full football activities three months later.

During the 2023 regular season, Hamlin played in five games for the Bills and was inactive for their other 12 but did suit up for both his team's playoff games.

Hamlin was thrust into the spotlight last week during the Bills' playoff loss to the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs when he was used as the ball carrier on a crucial fake punt in which he was stopped well short of a first down.

Quarterbacks Joe Flacco (Cleveland Browns), Baker Mayfield (Tampa Bay Buccaneers), Matthew Stafford (Los Angeles Rams) and Tua Tagovailoa (Miami Dolphins) are the other finalists.

The winner will be announced at NFL Honors, the league's primetime awards special, on February 8th in Las Vegas ahead of the February 11th Super Bowl.

At last year's NFL Honours, Hamlin gave a heartfelt speech as the medical staff that helped save his life stood behind him on the stage.

Hamlin won the NFL Players Association's Alan Page Community Award which recognizes one player who demonstrates a dedication to positively impacting his team's city and communities across the country.

Mentions
American footballNFLHamlin DamarBuffalo BillsAmerican Sports
Related Articles
Sean McDermott admits Bills 'disappointed but not broken' after play-off exit
Long-suffering Detroit and Buffalo super motivated as they head into divisional playoffs
Editors' Picks: AFCON continues as Leipzig take on Leverkusen in top-of-the-table clash
Show more
American football
Jim Harbaugh returns to NFL as new head coach of Los Angeles Chargers
Tennessee Titans hire Brian Callahan as coach and promote Ran Carthon
LA Chargers in 'striking distance' with Jim Harbaugh over head coach role
Detroit Lions sign Zach Ertz to replace injured Brock Wright for duration of play-offs
Detroit Lions tame Tampa Bay Buccaneers to reach first NFC title game in 32 years
Jackson-inspired Ravens down Texans to move within one game of the Super Bowl
49ers storm past Packers to reach third straight NFC title game
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Juventus preparing Koopmeiners offer, City and PSG sign teens
Barcelona dumped out as Williams brothers fire Athletic into Copa del Rey semi-finals
Zheng feels being 'chill' like Djokovic is what's missing from her game
Derby Week: Brussels' three-way rivalry - old money, new money & a splash of hipsterism

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings