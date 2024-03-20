Detroit Lions cornerback Sutton wanted on domestic violence charge

Authorities in Florida on Wednesday sought the public's help in tracking down Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton (29), who is wanted in connection with an alleged domestic violence incident.

"The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office needs your assistance in locating a wanted subject: Cameron Sutton. Sutton plays in the NFL for the Detroit Lions," the sheriff's office for the county that includes the city of Tampa said in a statement on Wednesday.

"He is wanted for Domestic Battery by Strangulation," the statement added.

ESPN reported that a warrant for Sutton's arrest had been issued on March 7th, after police responded to a call at a house where Sutton allegedly battered a woman and fled the scene.

"We became aware of the ongoing legal situation involving Cam Sutton this morning," the Lions said in a statement on Wednesday.

"We will continue to monitor the situation and will not have further comment at this time."

Sutton joined the Lions as a free agent last year after spending his first six NFL seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He started all 17 games for the Lions, who captured their first division title since 1993 and notched their first NFL playoff victory since the 1991 season before being eliminated by the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship - one step shy of the team's first-ever Super Bowl appearance.