Detroit Lions cornerback Sutton wanted on domestic violence charge

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. American football
  3. NFL
  4. Detroit Lions cornerback Sutton wanted on domestic violence charge
Detroit Lions cornerback Sutton wanted on domestic violence charge
Sutton joined the Lions as a free agent last year
Sutton joined the Lions as a free agent last year
AFP
Authorities in Florida on Wednesday sought the public's help in tracking down Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton (29), who is wanted in connection with an alleged domestic violence incident.

"The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office needs your assistance in locating a wanted subject: Cameron Sutton. Sutton plays in the NFL for the Detroit Lions," the sheriff's office for the county that includes the city of Tampa said in a statement on Wednesday.

"He is wanted for Domestic Battery by Strangulation," the statement added.

ESPN reported that a warrant for Sutton's arrest had been issued on March 7th, after police responded to a call at a house where Sutton allegedly battered a woman and fled the scene.

"We became aware of the ongoing legal situation involving Cam Sutton this morning," the Lions said in a statement on Wednesday.

"We will continue to monitor the situation and will not have further comment at this time."

Sutton joined the Lions as a free agent last year after spending his first six NFL seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He started all 17 games for the Lions, who captured their first division title since 1993 and notched their first NFL playoff victory since the 1991 season before being eliminated by the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship - one step shy of the team's first-ever Super Bowl appearance.

Mentions
American footballNFLSutton CameronDetroit LionsAmerican Sports
Related Articles
Running back McCaffrey plus four quarterbacks named finalists for NFL's MVP award
Niners rally to beat Lions and set up Super Bowl showdown with Chiefs
Detroit Lions sign Zach Ertz to replace injured Brock Wright for duration of play-offs
Show more
American football
NFL looking into Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles for possible tampering
Philadelphia Eagles centre Jason Kelce retires after 13 seasons
New England Patriots targeting right QB to lead team in 'right direction'
Two charged with murder in shooting at Superbowl rally in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams name seven newcomers to coaching staff
Patriots captain Matthew Slater retires after 16 seasons
Kansas City Chiefs reportedly pick up contract option on star DT Chris Jones
Kansas City police link Super Bowl rally shooting to personal dispute and not terror
Travis Kelce sorry for 'unacceptable' Super Bowl rant at coach Andy Reid
Most Read
Dani Alves freed on bail for one million euros after rape conviction
Wozniacki unhappy that Halep was given wildcard on return from doping ban
Saudi deal in spotlight as Spanish Football Federation and Rubiales raided
Robinho awaits fate on serving nine-year rape sentence in Brazil

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings