Detroit Lions sign Zach Ertz to replace injured Brock Wright for duration of play-offs

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. American football
  3. NFL
  4. Detroit Lions sign Zach Ertz to replace injured Brock Wright for duration of play-offs
Detroit Lions sign Zach Ertz to replace injured Brock Wright for duration of play-offs
Zach Ertz celebrates a touchdown for Arizona
Zach Ertz celebrates a touchdown for Arizona
Reuters
The Detroit Lions are signing free agent tight end Zach Ertz (33) to the practice squad, giving them needed depth at the position after Brock Wright was lost to injury for the season, NFL Network reported Monday.

The Arizona Cardinals released Ertz earlier this season to give him an opportunity to join a Super Bowl contender, and that's just what he did. The Lions will meet the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in the NFC title game.

Ertz won Super Bowl LII as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles.

He will begin on the practice squad but could be elevated to the 53-man roster before Sunday's game.

Wright was the No. 2 tight end for the Lions this season, behind rookie Sam LaPorta. He broke a forearm in the second quarter of Sunday's NFC Divisional Playoff win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Ertz, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, played in seven games for the struggling Cardinals in 2023, catching 27 passes for 187 yards with one touchdown.

In 151 career games (113 starts) with the Eagles (2013-21) and Cardinals (2021-23), Ertz has 709 receptions for 7,434 yards with 46 touchdowns.

Lions tight ends coach Steve Heiden is familiar with Ertz, having coached the same position for the Cardinals from 2019-22.

Mentions
American footballErtz ZachWright BrockLaporta SamDetroit LionsArizona CardinalsPhiladelphia EaglesSan Francisco 49ersTampa Bay BuccaneersNFLAmerican Sports
Related Articles
NFL roundup: Packers best Bears to earn playoff berth
NFL roundup: Baltimore Ravens crush Miami Dolphins, 49ers grab NFC top spot
Detroit Lions tame Tampa Bay Buccaneers to reach first NFC title game in 32 years
Show more
American football
Jackson-inspired Ravens down Texans to move within one game of the Super Bowl
49ers storm past Packers to reach third straight NFC title game
Long-suffering Detroit and Buffalo super motivated as they head into divisional playoffs
The turbulent world of Welsh rugby hits new low after Rees-Zammit’s NFL bombshell
Editors' Picks: AFCON continues as Leipzig take on Leverkusen in top-of-the-table clash
Atlanta Falcons and Bill Belichick schedule second sit-down over head coach role
Former Wales winger Rees-Zammit joins 15 others chasing NFL dream in Florida
Dallas Cowboys' coach Mike McCarthy vows to 'grow' in 2024 return
Most Read
Ronnie O'Sullivan beats Judd Trump to win World Grand Prix title in Leicester
Transfer News LIVE: Choupo-Moting open to Man Utd move, Wilson linked with Atletico
Football Tracker: Juventus & Girona go top with big wins, South Africa make statement
Egypt star Mohamed Salah to return to Liverpool after AFCON hamstring injury

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings