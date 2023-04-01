Jackson-inspired Ravens down Texans to move within one game of the Super Bowl

Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens scores an eight-yard touchdown against Sheldon Rankins of the Houston Texans

In the AFC, quarterback Lamar Jackson rushed for two touchdowns and threw for two more to leave the Baltimore Ravens one win away from the Super Bowl thanks to a 34-10 home victory over the Houston Texans.

NFL Most Valuable Player front-runner Jackson tossed a three-yard touchdown pass to Nelson Agholor in the second quarter and showcased his feared running game with a 15-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter of the Ravens' triumph.

Jackson then delivered the knockout blow early in the fourth quarter, cleverly wrong-footing the Texans defence before hitting Isaiah Likely in the end zone for a score that left Baltimore ahead 24-10 before scampering over for his second touchdown to seal victory.

The top-seeded Ravens will host next weekend's AFC Championship against the winner of Sunday's clash between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills.

"This is just the first play-off game. We're finally in the AFC championship game - we've still got more work to do," said Jackson, who finished with 152 passing yards as well as 100 rushing yards.

The Texans were left reflecting on a disappointing end to a dazzling rookie season for quarterback C.J. Stroud. The 22-year-old from California struggled to get Houston's offence moving in the face of Baltimore's rock-solid defence, finishing with just 175 passing yards.

Houston's points came from a Ka'imi Fairbairn field goal in the first quarter and a 67-yard punt return from Steven Sims in the second quarter.

Justin Tucker's 53-yard field goal kicked Baltimore into an early lead before Fairbairn answered with his own 50-yard effort.

The Ravens were rocked when Sims sliced through the Ravens defence for his punt return touchdown with 4:17 remaining in the second quarter as Houston equalized 10-10 at half-time.

Until Saturday, Baltimore had not been past the divisional round in five play-off appearances since the team won the 2012 NFL season crown.

But Jackson glided 15 yards into the end zone to cap the opening drive of the third quarter for a 17-10 Ravens lead and marched the team 93 yards upfield on a 12-play drive that ended with Likely's touchdown.

Jackson capped a superb individual performance with his second touchdown after another long drive, his eight-yard run making it 31-10 and Tucker added a late 43-yard field goal.