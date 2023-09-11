Jets coach Robert Saleh and Aaron Rodgers 'on the exact same page'

Jets coach Robert Saleh and Aaron Rodgers 'on the exact same page'

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (left) and head coach Robert Saleh
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (left) and head coach Robert SalehReuters
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh (45) downplayed the notion of a rift with Aaron Rodgers (40) after the star quarterback's unexcused absence from the team's mandatory minicamp.

"Aaron and I are on the exact same page," Saleh said Wednesday before the final practice session.

"There's no issue between Aaron or his teammates, for that matter.

"We addressed it yesterday. It's more of an issue for everyone outside the building than it is inside. That's about it."

Rodgers has been at the team facility for most of the spring. Rodgers, who told Saleh that he had a prior commitment, joined edge rusher Haason Reddick in failing to show on Tuesday.

"Selfishly, I want all our guys here all the time, but when you get to these mandatory things, you make the best decision for yourself," Saleh said.

"Obviously, selfishly I want all of them here all the time, but he made a decision and that's what he went with."

A four-time NFL MVP, Rodgers followed a celebrated tenure with the Green Bay Packers by playing just four snaps before suffering an Achilles injury during his debut with the Jets on September 11th, 2023.

Rodgers passed for 59,055 yards, 475 touchdowns and 105 interceptions in 230 games (223 starts) for the Packers from 2005-22, compiling a record of 147-75-1. He made 10 Pro Bowls and led Green Bay to a Super Bowl XLV victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

