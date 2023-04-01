Last ride? Bill Belichick still giving 'my best every day' to Patriots

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. American football
  3. NFL
  4. Last ride? Bill Belichick still giving 'my best every day' to Patriots
Last ride? Bill Belichick still giving 'my best every day' to Patriots
Owner Kraft could be ready to remove Belichick
Owner Kraft could be ready to remove Belichick
Reuters
Considering his track record for discipline and consistency, it would be a surprise if Patriots coach Bill Belichick (71) prematurely rode off into the sunset as he prepares for what is rumoured to be his final game in New England.

Sparked by reports of owner Robert Kraft's decision on Belichick's future with the team, speculation mounted in November that New England was ready for a change at the position.

With six Super Bowl titles in 24 seasons with the Patriots, Belichick is regarded as one of the greatest coaches of all time. But at 4-12, the Patriots are headed for their third losing season in four years since Tom Brady left in free agency.

Belichick rarely engages in discussions around hypothetical or speculative topics in his media sessions, and kept that usual nose-to-the-grindstone portrait intact on Tuesday in an interview aired on WEEI in Boston.

"It's a lot of hypotheticals, a lot of 'in the past' and 'in the future.' I'm really focused on what's going on right now," he said.

Belichick said he doesn't have any big announcements at the moment, joking he would take it to "Twitter or MyFace so everybody could see it."

"Each week, get ready to go for that week, do the best you can to help your team win, and after that game move on to the next one. And at the end of the season, that's the end of the season," Belichick said.

"But on a week-to-week basis, I don't want to spend time, or get caught up in what happened five years ago, or what's going to happen two years from now, and a bunch of other random stuff. Just working on the Jets.

"I'm committed to the team that I'm coaching right now -- the players that are here. They deserve my best every day and that's what I'm going to give them."

The Patriots host the New York Jets (6-10) on Sunday afternoon.

Mentions
American SportsAmerican footballNew England PatriotsNFL
Related Articles
NFL roundup: Baltimore Ravens crush Miami Dolphins, 49ers grab NFC top spot
Las Vegas Raiders' offensive explosion leaves Kansas City Chiefs wary
'A lot of mediocrity': Tom Brady criticises level of NFL play
Show more
American football
Sporting calendar 2024: Olympics and Euros set to dominate headlines
Dallas Cowboys survive controversial finish to defeat Detroit Lions
Browns beat Jets to clinch first NFL play-off berth since 2020
Lamar Jackson leaps to top of the MVP race with win over 49ers
Bowl roundup: Jason Bean lifts Kansas past UNLV with six touchdowns
Lamar Jackson leaps to top of the MVP race with win over 49ers
NFL roundup: Ravens top 49ers in duel of conference leaders
Isiah Pacheco exits with concussion as Chiefs edged out by Raiders
Most Read
PDC World Championship: Williams stuns MVG as Humphries storms through
Salah nets twice as Liverpool continue title charge with Newcastle victory
Littler topples Dolan to reach semi-finals of PDC World Championship
Brighton recall Jeremy Sarmiento from West Brom loan spell

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings