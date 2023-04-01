NFL extends Tottenham deal for London games through 2029

The NFL began playing games at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with two contests in 2019

The NFL will play at least two games a year at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London through 2029, the league announced Thursday, expanding a deal for contests at the Premier League venue.

In addition the stadium will be given official status by the league as the "Home of the NFL in the UK."

"Growing the game globally is a major strategic priority for the league," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said. "Our commitment to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will allow us to continue to bring extraordinary NFL experiences to fans in London, while creating a positive social and economic impact on the local community."

The NFL began playing games at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with two contests in 2019 and, after missing 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, has played there twice a year the past two seasons.

Tottenham's stadium will be the site for NFL games this season on October 8 between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Buffalo Bills and October 15 between the Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans.

The NFL began playing games in London at Wembley Stadium in 2007 and will return to that venue on October 1st when the Jaguars face the Atlanta Falcons.

Two other NFL games in Europe this year will be staged at Frankfurt, Germany, in November.

Sold-out Tottenham crowds have already seen 12 of the NFL's 32 clubs.

"Our partnership with the NFL has been integral to our wider vision for the stadium and delivering a sports and entertainment destination in London," Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy said.

"Creating additional recurring sources of revenue to reinvest in our football activities is a key part of the club's financial model.

"As the NFL continues to grow its fan base throughout Europe, we are extremely proud to be given official status as the Home of the NFL in the UK and look forward to seeing the excitement gamedays bring to Tottenham for many more years to come."