NFL extends Tottenham deal for London games through 2029

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. American football
  3. NFL
  4. NFL extends Tottenham deal for London games through 2029
NFL extends Tottenham deal for London games through 2029
The NFL began playing games at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with two contests in 2019
The NFL began playing games at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with two contests in 2019
AFP
The NFL will play at least two games a year at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London through 2029, the league announced Thursday, expanding a deal for contests at the Premier League venue.

In addition the stadium will be given official status by the league as the "Home of the NFL in the UK."

"Growing the game globally is a major strategic priority for the league," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said. "Our commitment to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will allow us to continue to bring extraordinary NFL experiences to fans in London, while creating a positive social and economic impact on the local community."

The NFL began playing games at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with two contests in 2019 and, after missing 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, has played there twice a year the past two seasons.

Tottenham's stadium will be the site for NFL games this season on October 8 between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Buffalo Bills and October 15 between the Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans.

The NFL began playing games in London at Wembley Stadium in 2007 and will return to that venue on October 1st when the Jaguars face the Atlanta Falcons.

Two other NFL games in Europe this year will be staged at Frankfurt, Germany, in November.

Sold-out Tottenham crowds have already seen 12 of the NFL's 32 clubs.

"Our partnership with the NFL has been integral to our wider vision for the stadium and delivering a sports and entertainment destination in London," Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy said.

"Creating additional recurring sources of revenue to reinvest in our football activities is a key part of the club's financial model.

"As the NFL continues to grow its fan base throughout Europe, we are extremely proud to be given official status as the Home of the NFL in the UK and look forward to seeing the excitement gamedays bring to Tottenham for many more years to come."

Mentions
American footballNFLJacksonville JaguarsAtlanta FalconsBaltimore RavensBuffalo BillsTennessee TitansTottenhamAmerican Sports
Related Articles
Mahomes chases more Super Bowl glory as NFL season begins
Injuries raise concerns with NFL season to begin this weekend
Damar Hamlin makes Buffalo Bills' roster seven months after cardiac arrest
Show more
American football
Editors' Picks: Inter and AC renew rivalries as Verstappen chases more history
Jets' QB Rodgers vows to 'rise yet again' after season-ending injury
Jets coach Saleh 'would be shocked' if Aaron Rodgers retires due to injury
NFLPA calls for league-wide grass fields following Rodgers' injury
Jets' QB Rodgers to miss rest of season with torn Achilles
Rodgers injured on Jets debut, coach fears Achilles damage
Bengals QB Burrow inks record NFL deal on eve of season
Rams lose star receiver Kupp for first four NFL games
Lions edge Super Bowl winners Chiefs in NFL season opener
Most Read
Richarlison to seek psychological help on return to England
Editors' Picks: Inter and AC renew rivalries as Verstappen chases more history
Three Real Madrid youth players arrested over sexual video with minor
Derby Week: Beckham, Zlatan, Hollywood, and titles. That, and much more, is El Trafico

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings