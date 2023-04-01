NFL roundup: Rams bolster play-off bid with narrow win over Saints

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. American football
  3. NFL
  4. NFL roundup: Rams bolster play-off bid with narrow win over Saints
NFL roundup: Rams bolster play-off bid with narrow win over Saints
The Rams celebrate their win
The Rams celebrate their win
AFP
The Los Angeles Rams took control in the NFL's NFC play-off race on Thursday, fending off a late New Orleans rally for a 30-22 victory over the Saints.

Matthew Stafford passed for 328 yards and two touchdowns and rookie Puka Nacua had nine catches for 164 yards and a TD for the Rams, who now have a tiebreaker over the Saints in the battle for the NFC's last two wild card spots.

Stafford became the first quarterback in Rams franchise history to have four straight games with two or more touchdown passes and no interceptions.

Kyren Williams rushed for 104 yards and a touchdown, and Demarcus Robinson added 82 receiving yards and a touchdown as the Rams improved to 8-7.

The Rams scored on each of their first two possessions, with Nacua catching a two-yard touchdown to cap a 95-yard drive before Lucas Havrisik hit a 20-yard field goal to put Los Angeles up 10-0.

They were up 30-7 early in the fourth quarter before New Orleans' Derek Carr connected on touchdown passes to Juwan Johnson and A.T. Perry. A two-point conversion by the Saints saw them cut the deficit to eight points with less than four minutes to go.

The Rams held on, however, Nacua recovering an onside kick and then delivering a first down that kept Los Angeles' closing drive alive.

"It's fun to score," said Stafford, who said the Rams could have piled up even more points.

"We could have had 40 tonight, in my opinion," he said. "There were quite a few plays here and there just didn't go our way or didn't hit. But that's part of it.

"A lot of room for improvement. But I'm proud of our guys, the way we came back and finished the game there at the end."

Carr passed for 319 yards and hit Rashid Shaheed for a 45-yard touchdown.

The Saints are still in the thick of the playoff race and could yet capture the NFC South division title. They close the regular season with two games against division opponents Tampa Bay and Atlanta.

Mentions
American footballNFLLos Angeles RamsNew Orleans SaintsAmerican Sports
Related Articles
NFL roundup: CJ Stroud breaks out as Texans clip Bucs, Chiefs win in Frankfurt
NFL roundup: Bills down Chiefs in thriller as Ravens and Cowboys win
NFL roundup: Lions rally to maul Bears while Cowboys and 49ers cruise
Show more
American football
Jets quarterback Rodgers will not return this season but expects to play beyond 2024
Lock's late scoring drive powers Seahawks to stunning win over Eagles
NFL roundup: James Cook impresses as Buffalo Bills roll over Cowboys
NFL roundup: Lions rout Broncos to edge closer to play-off berth
'A lot of mediocrity': Tom Brady criticises level of NFL play
Super Bowl to return to SoFI Stadium in Los Angeles in 2027 after 2022 success
Sao Paulo set to host NFL's first-ever game in South America in 2024
Late Titans rally stuns Dolphins as Giants upset Packers
Most Read
Who's Missing: Pau Torres doubtful for Aston Villa against Sheffield United
Fluminense dream of pulling off shock win over City, says manager Diniz
Every Premier League fixture over the 2023/24 festive period
Vazquez spares 10-man Real Madrid's blushes as they edge Alaves to go top

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings