Pete Carroll departs from Seattle Seahawks after 14 seasons as head coach

The Seahawks finished the season with a 9-8 record
Reuters
Pete Carroll's (72) tenure as head coach of the Seattle Seahawks will end after 14 seasons at the helm, the team said on Wednesday.

"After thoughtful meetings and careful consideration for the best interest of the franchise, we have amicably agreed with Pete Carroll that his role will evolve from head coach to remain with the organization as an advisor," the Seahawks said in a statement first reported by NFL Network.

"Pete is the winningest coach in Seahawks history, brought the city its first Super Bowl title, and created a tremendous impact over the past 14 years on the field and in the community.

"His expertise in leadership and building a championship culture will continue as an integral part of our organization moving forward. Pete will always be a beloved member of the Seahawks family."

It was a surprise move given the rebuilding Seahawks finished the season with a 9-8 record and only narrowly missed the playoffs.

Carroll has been the head coach in Seattle since 2010, accumulating a 137-89-1 record, according to the NFL, and leading Seattle to a win in the Super Bowl at the end of the 2013 season.

