Travel in Buffalo still treacherous with Steelers yet to arrive for playoff game

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. American football
  3. NFL
  4. Travel in Buffalo still treacherous with Steelers yet to arrive for playoff game
Travel in Buffalo still treacherous with Steelers yet to arrive for playoff game
Buffalo's Niagara Square during a snowstorm
Buffalo's Niagara Square during a snowstorm
Reuters
Treacherous weather conditions in the Buffalo area have delayed the Pittsburgh Steelers' arrival in the city and kept workers from preparing Highmark Stadium for Monday's rescheduled AFC wild-card game against the Bills.

The Steelers planned to hold a walkthrough at 19:00 CET and fly to Buffalo at 21:00 CET for Monday's game, set for 22:30 CET, NFL Network reported.

Mayor Byron Brown said the Buffalo Niagara International Airport was open Sunday morning but that most commercial flights had been canceled.

The game originally was set for 19:00 CET on Sunday, but New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a travel ban in the area on Saturday along with the rescheduling of the contest with blizzard-like conditions expected.

As of Sunday morning, the New York State Division of Homeland Security & Emergency Services reported that the travel ban for passenger and commercial vehicles remained in effect for most of Erie County, which is where the Bills' stadium in Orchard Park is located.

Jack Durkin, a Syracuse-based meteorologist, said Sunday morning that a foot of snow had fallen in Orchard Park. While the National Weather Service's Buffalo office had not provided official snow totals for the storm, the New York State Thruway Authority posted photos to social media that showed whiteout conditions.

"Do not travel unless absolutely necessary. Blizzard conditions are expected through the day," the agency said.

The travel ban has kept workers away from Highmark Stadium. Earlier this weekend, the Bills had issued a plea for temporary workers to bring their shovels and come to the stadium to clear it for the game.

On Sunday morning, the team asked the work crew to stay away, at least for now.

"With the weather forecast updates and the travel bans that are now in place, snow shovelers are being asked to abide by travel bans and not report to Highmark Stadium until further notice once the bans are lifted," a team statement said.

"More information will be shared regarding report times once the weather improves and bans are lifted."

Mentions
American SportsAmerican footballNFLBuffalo BillsPittsburgh Steelers
Related Articles
Buffalo playoff opener against Pittsburgh postponed until Monday due to winter storm
Buccaneers advance to NFL playoffs as Jaguars crash out in final round
NFL roundup: Baltimore Ravens crush Miami Dolphins, 49ers grab NFC top spot
Show more
American football
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh expected to interview with LA Chargers
NFL roundup: Chiefs down Dolphins, Stroud guides Texans past Browns
Las Vegas Raiders reportedly leaning toward Antonio Pierce as head coach
Washington Commanders reportedly to hire 49ers' Adam Peters as general manager
Patriots follow succession plan as Jerod Mayo replaces departing Bill Belichick
Lions ready to roar in reunion with Matthew Stafford as they take on Rams
Tom Brady 'forever grateful' to Bill Belichick after coach leaves Patriots
The Patriot Way leads to the end for New England coach Bill Belichick
Most Read
Ali Carter takes early lead over Ronnie O'Sullivan in Masters final
Football Tracker: Reigning AFCON champs Senegal kick off campaign against Gambia on Monday
From elephants to scorpions: The nicknames of all 2023 AFCON participants
Ronnie O'Sullivan beats Ali Carter to win record-extending eighth Masters title

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings